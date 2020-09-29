Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, Bhopal has released 52 vacancies (sub-ministerial recruitment test -2020 under group-3) on the posts of sub engineer. The last date for online application for these posts is 12 October 2020. The application can be amended till 17 October. The probable dates for the exam have been fixed on 9 and 10 October.

Age Range

18 years to 40 years. SC, ST, OBC, Divyang and all women of Madhya Pradesh will be given 5 years relaxation in the maximum age limit. Age will be calculated from 1 January 2020.

worth

12th and Diploma in related field.

Application fee

Unreserved category – Rs 500

For SC, ST, OBC, Divyang class of Madhya Pradesh – Rs 250

The portal fee of MP online will be Rs 60 for the candidates filling online through the kiosk. Apart from this, portal fee will be Rs 20 for logging in through Citizen user and filling up the form.

Exam city

Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Neemuch, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Sagar, Satna, Khandwa, Guna, Damoh, Sidhi, Chhindwara and Balaghat.

To read full notification click here

For online application click here