MPPEB Pre Nursing Selection Test 2020: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, Bhopal (MP PEB) has started the application process for Pre Nursing Selection Test from 5 January 2021. Through this test, eligible students in nursing colleges across the state will get admission in BSC Nursing. According to the MPPET notification, a total of 540 seats are to be filled in Madhya Pradesh through Pre Nursing Selection Selection Test.

The MP Pre Nursing Selection Test will be conducted in two shifts on 06 and 07 February 2021. The examination for the first shift will be held from 7 am to 8 pm and the exam for the second shift will be held from 12 noon to 1 pm. The examination will be of one hour.

Important dates of Pre Nursing Selection Test-

Starting date for online application – 05-01-2021

Last date for online application – 19-01-2021

Date of Commencing Amendment in Application Form – 05-01-2021

Last date for modification in application form – 24-01-2021

Note: Candidates filling the online application through kiosk will be paid Rs. 60 for the portal fee of MP online.

Pre-Nursing Selection Test 2020 RuleBook

Exam Date – 06-02-2021 to 07-02-2021.

Total Seats – 540

Examination Fee:

For unreserved candidates – Rs 400

OBC / SC / ST and PWD – Rs 200

Educational Qualification: For admission to B.Sc Nursing course, the candidate should have passed 12th examination with at least 55 per cent marks from 10 + 2 PCB faculty from a school recognized by the Board of Secondary Education Madhya Pradesh / Council of Open School Education / CBSE / ICSE. The reserved class will also get a five percent discount.

Age limit – 17 to 28 years

MP Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) – 2020 Online Form