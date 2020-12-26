MP Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Neither detailed notification of 4000 constable recruitment in Madhya Pradesh Police has been released yet nor the application process has started. While its detailed notification was to be released on 25 November and the online process was to start from 24 December. No official information has been received by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) regarding the notification and application process so far. But according to media reports, the MPPEB is yet to fully prepare the rulebook. The files are moving between the Home Department and PEB. There are speculations that the examination can be carried forward. According to PEB officials, the rulebook can be issued only after the approval of the Home Department.

On the other hand, the anger of youth waiting to start the application process of MP Police Constable Recruitment has started on social media. Youngsters preparing for the exam on both Twitter and Facebook are asking why the application process has not started yet. CM has been tweeting Shivraj Singh Chauhan, MPPEB and Home Department with hash tag hash tag #Mppolicenotification.

According to the short notification, out of the total vacancy, 3862 posts are of GD constable and 138 posts are of radio constable. The last date of application has been set as 07 January and the written exam date is 06 March.

It is being told that 10 to 12th educational qualification can be sought for constable posts.

Age Range

Minimum – 18 years and maximum – 33 years.

5 years relaxation in the maximum age limit will be given to women belonging to unreserved category, OBC, SC, ST category.

The age limit will be calculated from 1 August 2020.

The selection

Probably the candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT).