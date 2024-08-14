Mpox oder „Affenpocken“, wie die Erkrankung ursprünglich hieß, hatte 2022 für Aufsehen gesorgt, zu einer Zeit, als die Corona-Pandemie langsam abklang, aber noch nicht beendet war. Zunächst in Großbritannien und Spanien, dann in zahlreichen Ländern, auch in Deutschland, und weltweit war es Anfang 2022 zu Infektionen mit dem Virus gekommen, das zuvor nur aus Zentral- und Westafrika bekannt war. Meist waren schwule und bisexuelle Männer mit wechselnden Partnern und Partnerinnen betroffen. Sie litten an Fieber und Muskelschmerzen, auf ihrer Haut bildeten sich unangenehme Pocken und schmerzhafte Läsionen.

Schnell wurde klar, dass sich das Virus vor allem beim Sex, aber auch durch engen Hautkontakt von Mensch zu Mensch verbreitete. Als Superspreading-Events in Europa konnten Experten zwei große Raves in Spanien und Belgien identifizieren. In den afrikanischen Ländern, wo Mpox zuvor bekannt war, hatten sich Menschen meist durch Bisse oder beim Verzehr von Nagetieren oder Affen infiziert.

Sexverzicht und Impfungen

Im Jahr 2022 hatte die Weltgesundheitsorganisation wegen der raschen Verbreitung von Mpox der sogenannten Klade II zum ersten Mal wegen dieses Virus eine „gesundheitliche Notlage von internationaler Tragweite“ ausgerufen. Unter Kladen verstehen Virologen enge Verwandtschaften innerhalb einer Erregergruppe, bei Mpox wird in Klade I und Klade II eingeteilt. Die Gesundheitsbehörde sorgte sich darüber, dass Mpox zur weltweiten Gesundheitsgefahr werden könnte. Maßnahmen wie sexuelle Abstinenz bei Symptomen und die Möglichkeit zur Impfung wurden kommuniziert. Die Mpox-Fälle gingen daraufhin im Herbst 2022 weltweit zurück, die Gefahr schien gebannt.

Doch das Virus war nicht ausgerottet, das Infektionsgeschehen lief unter dem Radar weiter. Und nun scheint eine neue Dynamik ins Spiel gekommen zu sein. Obwohl die Übertragung von einem Menschen auf den nächsten viel schwieriger ist als bei respiratorischen Viren wie Corona oder Influenza, ist die Zahl der registrierten Mpox-Infektionen in der Demokratischen Republik Kongo in den vergangenen vier Monaten rasant gestiegen. Grund dafür soll eine neue Variante der Klade I sein, sie scheint schwerere Symptome wie Pocken und Läsionen am kompletten Körper (und nicht nur an der Eintrittspforte) hervorzurufen, für Kinder scheint sie sehr gefährlich zu sein. Gesichert ist es nicht, dass Klade I gefährlicher und besser übertragbar als Klade II ist.

„Es kann durchaus sein, dass die Viren der Klade I sich leichter übertragen“, sagt Norbert Brockmeyer. Er ist Facharzt für Haut- und Geschlechtskrankheiten, gründete das Zentrum für Sexuelle Gesundheit und Medizin, WIR-Walk In Ruhr an der Uniklinik Bochum, und ist Präsident der Deutschen STI Gesellschaft, Gesellschaft zur Förderung der sexuellen Gesundheit. Aber selbst wenn das Virus sich nicht leichter verbreite als die Variante der Klade I, die 2022 um den Globus zog, sei die Gefahr für die Region Zentralafrika groß, so Brockmeyer. „Es ist ein wiederkehrendes Muster, dass es in Bürgerkriegsregionen zu großen Ausbrüchen bei Infektionskrankheiten kommt. Sexuell übertragbare Infektionen wie Aids oder Tuberkulose kommen dann hoch, weil Sex als Waffe genutzt wird.“ Zudem seien medizinische Versorgung und Prävention in Krisenregionen nicht verfügbar.

The company Bavarian Nordic produces the vaccine against Mpox. Picture Alliance

In Europe, North and South America and Southeast Asia, cases of Mpox infections have only occurred sporadically since the end of 2023, while in the Western Pacific region there was a wave in the winter of 2023/24, which flattened out significantly by March. However, the infection rate did not come to a complete standstill.

A total of almost 100,000 infections have now been confirmed worldwide, and experts assume that there is a large number of unreported cases. There were 208 deaths confirmed by the WHO. The fact that the virus was able to spread easily is mainly due to a decline in vaccination protection: the smallpox vaccination, which also offers a certain degree of protection against Orthopoxvirus monkeypox was abolished in many countries around the world when the number of cases approached zero. In West Germany, children were last vaccinated against smallpox in 1976, and in the GDR it was 1982 – two years after the WHO declared the virus completely eradicated.

So all people born after the end of the vaccination campaigns have no protection. At least people with an increased risk of infection can now get vaccinated again. Imvanex, a vaccine against the monkeypox virus, has been available since summer 2022. It is very likely to work well against both clades, which are closely related. “The demand for vaccinations has risen sharply in the relevant communities in Germany and other countries after the outbreak in spring 2022,” says STI expert Norbert Brockmeyer. So no danger for Germany and the other rich nations?

How often should I revaccinate?

The infectious disease specialist Clara Lehmann heads the infection outpatient clinic and the Study Center I for Clinical Infectious Diseases at the University Hospital of Cologne and has researched the immune response to Imvanex together with colleagues from the Institute of Virology at the University Hospital of Cologne and from Berlin. “Those who had already received a normal smallpox vaccination as a child in the past could be vaccinated with a booster vaccination with Imvanex, while those who had not been vaccinated at all received two doses.” However, it is not yet clear how long the immune response protects against illness. “There have been isolated cases in which people who had been vaccinated twice received Mpox again after two years,” she says. There is still no recommendation as to whether people who have been vaccinated against Mpox should boost their immune protection. However, Lehmann recommends: “Since the vaccine is approved for people over 18, vaccination is highly recommended for sexually active people with multiple sexual partners.” Although the disease is not usually fatal, smallpox can lead to very painful lesions, especially on mucous membranes. “We have had to treat patients with morphine in the clinic because of their pain.”

Leif Erik Sander, director of infectious diseases at the Charité in Berlin, who together with Lehmann and others conducted a large study on the effectiveness of the vaccine on behalf of the European Medicines Agency, is also in principle in favor of vaccinating sexually active groups. “Since the outbreak was contained very quickly in Europe in 2022, there is currently no good data on the long-term effectiveness of the vaccination,” he says. “After one dose of vaccination, protection was around 60 percent. However, vaccine breakthroughs that did occur were associated with significantly milder symptoms than infections in unvaccinated people.” This speaks clearly in favor of vaccination, especially if clade I were to come to Europe and actually caused more severe symptoms. “The vaccination reduces the severity of the disease.”

The virus is currently spreading primarily in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The African Center for Disease Control reported 14,000 confirmed and suspected cases and 455 deaths this year. There is no good overview of the infection situation. “In Congo, it is not possible to determine the spread of the virus with tests,” says Lehmann, who has a cooperation partner in Congo. The number of unreported cases is therefore estimated to be very high. It seems almost impossible to avoid the virus spreading from the DRC around the world. “There is a very large airport in the city of Goma,” says Lehmann. “We know from Corona and Zika how quickly viruses can travel around the world.”

Until now, the World Health Organization could only appeal to the affected countries to increase monitoring of the infection and to provide information about infection routes and protective measures. With the upgrade, it is now possible to send more financial aid to countries that have neither an infrastructure for monitoring nor opportunities for information and medical care. The WHO can also send employees to countries to get an on-site picture of the spread of the virus.

One thing quickly became clear during the outbreaks: infected people are only infectious once smallpox has formed on their skin or mucous membranes. “Absolutely avoiding close physical contact is therefore very effective in stopping the short-term spread,” says Lehmann. “Drastic behavioral changes have led to impressive success in the 2022 outbreaks.”