From: Carmen Mörwald, Sandra Sporer

The Mpox variant “Clade I” is spreading rapidly in Congo and neighboring countries. Could the new virus also come to Germany?

Update, August 15, 8:17 p.m.: Now the first Mpox case of the new variant Clade I has also occurred outside the African continent. This was confirmed by Swedish Social Minister Jakob Forssmed in a press conference on Thursday. The case was reported in the Stockholm region. The infected person had previously been in Africa.

Original article, August 15, 6:29 p.m.: Frankfurt – A new variant of the Mpox virus is making the rounds in the Democratic Republic of CongoThe disease has now also been detected in other African countries such as Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Kenya. In 2024, more than 14,000 suspected cases and around 500 deaths have already been registered – a higher number than in the entire previous year. According to a statement from the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo in July, the number of cases is growing “exponentially”.

Mpox variant “Clade I” is spreading “exponentially” – WHO issues highest alert

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a “public health emergency of international scope,” the highest level of alert, due to the potential global threat posed by the spread of Mpox. The European Health Authority ECDC recently assessed the risk of the variant spreading in Europe as “very low.” According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), no cases of “Clade I” have been reported in Germany so far.

Virus researcher Marion Koopmans from the Erasmus University Rotterdam told the German Press Agency that “Mpox is not so easily transmitted.” It spreads through direct contact and can therefore be contained relatively easily. Federal Ministry of Health informed that transmission from person to person is rare and is only possible through close contact with body fluids or skin lesions.

Why was Mpox called monkeypox? Mpox was originally called monkeypox because the virus was first discovered in laboratory monkeys in 1958. However, this name is outdated because the virus does not originate specifically from monkeys, but can also have other animals such as rodents as hosts. In addition, the renaming was intended to misleading and potentially stigmatizing impression prevent the disease from being transmitted directly from monkeys to humans. Source: World Health Organization (WHO)

“Any person who has close physical contact with an infectious person, especially with a rash, sores or scabs from the infected person, can become infected,” it continues. However, in areas where Mpox is widespread, transmission can also occur from animals to humans and through contaminated objects, such as Infectionprotection.de reported. The virus can enter the body through the smallest injuries to the skin or mucous membranes.

Monkeypox is only transmitted through close contact: These are the symptoms of an infection

The transmission of Mpox can occur from the onset of the first symptoms. According to RKI Fever, chills, headache, muscle and joint pain, and swollen lymph nodes. A few days after the onset of fever, the first skin changes appear. As the disease progresses, these spots develop into pustules, which eventually crust over and fall off. The rash usually appears on the face, palms of the hands, and soles of the feet.

According to the RKI, in rare cases, …

… complicated courses with the formation of painful ulcerations.

… necrosis and abscess formation due to bacterial superinfections.

… permanent corneal damage and even loss of vision.

… fatal courses with dissemination and organ involvement.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, the incubation period, i.e. the time between infection and the first symptoms, is about four to 21 days. Healing of the skin and mucous membrane changes usually takes two to four weeks. During this time, those affected are contagious. Therefore, the skin changes should always be carefully covered with clothing and bandages.

A contagious variant of the Mpox virus is currently on the rise. Typical symptoms include severe skin rashes. (Symbolic image) © Pond5 Images/Imago

“If this is not possible (for example, if there are changes in the skin on the face or hands) and as long as general symptoms of illness persist, the local health authority can order home isolation,” says Infektionsschutz.de. Anyone who lives with other people should stay in a separate room if possible. Vaccination can also help protect, but is currently only recommended for certain groups of people. (cln/sp/dpa)