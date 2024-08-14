“Emergency Committee Today” on Mpox, also known as ‘monkeypox’“met and informed me that, in his opinion, the situation constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. I accepted this opinion.” He announced Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesustoday during a press conference convened in Geneva following the summit of experts who analyzed the situation of the virus formerly known as monkeypox (before the decision was made to change its name), in light of the latest epidemiological developments in Africa.

Mpox was declared a ‘public health emergency for continental security’ in Africa yesterday. The declaration came from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which announced it in a press conference. The decision is linked to the smallpox epidemic that has spread from the Democratic Republic of Congo to neighboring countries.

Since the beginning of this year, Congo has experienced a serious outbreak of Mpox, with over 14,000 reported cases and 511 deaths. The African CDC had warned last week about the rapid spread of the viral infection, calling for the press conference yesterday.