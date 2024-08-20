Hans Kluge stated that the disease does not require lockdowns and highlighted the importance of vaccination to eliminate the strain

The director of the WHO (World Health Organization) in Europe, Hans Kluge, he said this Tuesday (20.Aug.2024) that mpox “It’s not the new covid” and that European governments need to demonstrate strong political commitment to eliminate it. He also called on countries on the old continent to show solidarity with Africa, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Speaking to journalists in Geneva (Switzerland), Kluge stated that the risk of mpox to the general population is low. He dismissed the risk of Europe going through Covid-like lockdowns.

Unlike Covid, which is transmitted through the air, mpox spreads mainly through skin-to-skin contact with lesions, including during sexual intercourse.

“We know How to control mpox and the measures needed to completely eliminate its transmission“Kunge declared.

He quoted that “behavioral changes, non-discriminatory public health action and vaccination against mpox” were factors for success in Europe in 2022. However, he said the continent “failed to go the last kilometer” to eradicate the disease.

On August 14, the WHO classified the outbreak of mpox – formerly known as monkeypox – as “global emergency”. Last Thursday (15 August), Sweden registered the clade 1 variant of the virus for the first time outside the African continent.

Vaccination

On Monday (19 August), the Minister of Health of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Samuel Roger Kamba, announced in a live on Facebook that the country will receive vaccines to deal with the outbreak.

According to the statement, the doses will come from the United States and should arrive next week.We have just concluded discussions with the US government’s USAID. I hope that by next week we will see the vaccines arriving.”, said the minister.

Still on Monday (19.Aug), vaccine manufacturing company Emergent BioSolutions said it will donate 50,000 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the Democratic Republic of Congo and other countries experiencing an outbreak. Here’s the full from the announcement (PDF–95 kB, in English).

Emergent uses the ACAM2000 vaccine, approved for smallpox, against mpox. However, the FDA (the United States’ National Health Surveillance Agency) has not yet approved its use for this disease because of side effects and the recommendation not to use it in people with compromised immune systems. The information is from Reuters.