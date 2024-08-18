Das Mpox-Virus breitet sich in mehreren afrikanischen Staaten mit großer Geschwindigkeit aus. Neue Daten der Gesundheitsbehörden der Afrikanischen Union zeigen, dass alleine in der vergangenen Woche 1200 neue Verdachtsfälle aufgetreten sind. Darunter sind auch nachgewiesene Infektionen mit der besorgniserregende Variante Ib. Mpox-Fälle wurden demnach in insgesamt zwölf Mitgliedstaaten der Afrikanischen Union (AU) gemeldet, bislang starben 541 Menschen. Ein erster Reiserückkehrer aus Afrika, der sich mit Mpox 1b infiziert hatte, wurde in Schweden registriert, es ist, sagen Experten, nur eine Frage der Zeit, bis auch in Deutschland Fälle auftreten. Norbert H. Brockmeyer ist Experte für sexuell übertragbare Krankheiten und erklärt, wie man eine Infektion bei sich oder seinen Sexualpartnern erkennt – und was dann zu tun ist.

Die erste Fall von Mpox der neuen Subvariante Ib ist in Europa gefunden worden. Hat Sie das überrascht?

Nein, überhaupt nicht. Wie haben weltweit mehr als 4000 Flughäfen, die Zahl der Fluggäste läuft pro Jahr auf fünf Milliarden zu. Und wir wissen doch längst von anderen Infektionen und sexuell übertragbaren Erregern, Gonokokken etwa, wie schnell sie reisen können. Es war klar, dass wir angesichts der starken Verbreitung in Afrika auch sehr schnell in Europa, nun in Schweden, erste Fälle sehen werden.

Eigentlich sollten Reisende sich über Infektionsrisiken bewusst sein. Man weiß ja auch, ob man in ein Malaria- oder Gelbfiebergebiet fährt.

Ja, aber diese Infektionen sind seit Jahrzehnten bekannt und es wird vor Antritt einer Reise immer darauf hingewiesen, auch im Internet. Diese Infektionen werden durch Mücken übertragen und die Infektionsrisiken sind somit in den entsprechenden Gebieten um ein Vielfaches größer. Das Risiko betrifft alle Reisenden. Mpox ist hingegen relativ neu, seit 1970 erst bekannt Es fehlt also das Wissen und Bewusstsein für diesen neuen Erreger. Bei sexuell übertragbaren Infektionen kommt noch hinzu, das diese ein Tabuthema sind, über das man nicht redet.

Die meisten Menschen wissen nicht, wie sie sich schützen können. Mpox wird über enge Körperkontakte und sexuelle Kontakte mit Menschen, die Haut und Schleimhauveränderungen haben, übertragen – genauso wie HPV. Aber nicht wie Grippe-Viren oder Corona durch kleine Tröpfen in der Luft. Die Bevölkerung insbesondere die am stärksten gefährdeten Gruppen müssen entsprechend gezielt aufgeklärt werden und generell muss eine solche Bildung in der Schule beginnen.

Woran erkennt man, dass man infiziert ist?

Häufig finden sich zu Beginn grippeähnliche Symptome, Müdigkeit, Fieber, Muskelschmerzen, Halsschmerzen, und Lympknotenschwellungen, sowie Haut-und Schleimhautveränderungen, rötliche Flecken, Bläschen, Pusteln teils mit dunklen Krusten, vorwiegend im Bereich der Eintrittsstelle aber auch am ganzen Körper. In schweren Fällen können Augeninfektionen und Innere Organe, z.B. das Herz, betroffen sein.

Norbert H. Brockmeyer, specialist in skin and venereal diseases, founded the Center for Sexual Health and Medicine, WIR-Walk In Ruhr at the University Hospital Bochum, and is President of the German STI Society, a society for the promotion of sexual health. Private

How long is the incubation period?

Three days to two weeks. Symptoms are rarely seen just one day after infection. The time in which viruses can be spread lasts until the blisters and pustules have completely healed and the crusts have fallen off.

Primarily symptomatic, pain-relieving and local treatment of skin lesions. In severe cases, treatment can be carried out with a virostatic drug or immunoglobulins.

Mpox was able to rise so strongly because smallpox vaccinations were suspended in the mid-1970s. Should they be included in childhood vaccinations again?

Vaccinations against viruses and bacteria are useful. A very good example is HPV: In Great Britain, an HPV vaccination was introduced very soon after the vaccine was approved. The basis was a cost-benefit calculation that showed how much money could be saved if children and young people were vaccinated against HPV. Now there are very few cases of cervical cancer in Great Britain. This is different in Germany, where too few people are vaccinated, even though we could prevent around 4,000 deaths per year here.

Small pimples, blisters, lesions – this is what Mpox skin changes look like. Picture-Alliance.de

So should all children and young adults now be vaccinated against smallpox again?

No, that is not necessary. We should vaccinate people who are at risk of infection, such as people who travel to endemic areas in Africa, people who have a lot of sexual contact. People with household contacts or professional contacts, such as doctors and laboratory staff, should also be vaccinated.

In 2022, the major Mpox outbreaks in Europe were contained impressively quickly. Why was that?

The Mpox epidemic in 2022 was quickly controlled through behavioral change, safer sex practices, and vaccination. This enabled people at risk to protect themselves. So we need to educate people and groups in the relevant networks who are at high risk of infection. What symptoms occur, what they should pay attention to, e.g. blisters in the genital area or other parts of the body. People need to be more attentive, talk to their sexual partners about it, and ask “Have you ever had a sexually transmitted infection?”

Many people don’t know how to address something like this.

You have to learn that, unfortunately in Germany the taboo is very big in society as a whole. Those most affected, men who have sex with men, MSM, have a strong awareness of the risk. This is also a consequence of HIV infections. They discuss a lot about pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis against chlamydia and syphilis. In the more specialized centers we see that men ask about doxy-PEP or vaccinations, for example. In normal GP practices, these topics are unfortunately often hushed up.

MSM will now also be on alert. Which group should be addressed now?

The general population, which generally does not have a high risk of Mpox infection, must be well informed so that unnecessary fears or panic do not arise and the health system is not overloaded. Requests for an Mpox vaccination from this group are already increasing.

No, it is important to stress that condoms, even when they fit properly, only protect 50 to 60 percent against sexually transmitted infections. In the case of HIV, they protect up to 90 percent. But condoms no longer reduce the risk of an STI. They cannot protect against Mpox because the blisters and lesions appear all over the body. Incidentally, condoms also offer little protection against HPV. If the pathogens are on the skin, close skin contact is enough to become infected. Infections are often very mild or asymptomatic. An Mpox blister may be so small that it is not even noticeable. This lack of symptoms is also one of the reasons why pathogens spread so easily.