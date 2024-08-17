Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/17/2024 – 10:38

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has said that it is “highly likely” that new imported cases of the more virulent variant of mpox, clade 1b, will be reported in Europe over the coming weeks. Last Thursday, 15, Sweden confirmed the first case of this more severe variant outside Africa.

In a new assessment, the ECDC said the risk of sustained transmission among Europeans was “very low,” but there were likely to be more imported cases from African countries, where an outbreak of the new variant is spreading. The ECDC recommended that imported cases be quickly diagnosed and treated to prevent local transmission of the new strain.

Due to the high flow of travel between countries in Europe and Africa, the ECDC recommended that European Union countries publish travel guidance for people who are in areas affected by the mpox outbreak in Africa. The probability of infection in these cases was assessed by the entity as “high”.

“As a result of the rapid spread of this outbreak in Africa, the ECDC has increased the risk level for the general population in the European Union and for travelers to affected areas,” said the centre’s director Pamela Rendi-Wagner. “Given the close links between Europe and Africa, we must be prepared for more imported cases of the new variant.”

On Wednesday, the 14th, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern”. Since the new variant was first recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), cases have been confirmed in Burundi, Kenya and Rwanda, in addition to the case in Sweden.

According to CDC data, 38,465 cases of mpox and 1,456 deaths have been recorded on the African continent since January 2022 – but the numbers encompass different viral strains. The virus is transmitted through very close contact and sexual intercourse.

Symptoms of mpox, which was previously known as monkeypox, usually appear six to 13 days after infection and consist of fever, headache, muscle pain, and skin lesions. Most people experience mild to moderate symptoms. However, individuals with compromised immune systems may develop more severe cases.