China on Friday (16) stepped up surveillance measures at its borders to prevent the entry of the mpox virus (previously known as monkeypox), forcing all planes and ships coming from areas affected by the disease to comply with sanitary measures.

The General Administration of Customs of the Asian communist regime decided to implement these measures in response to the declaration of an international health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO), announced on Wednesday (14).

Chinese communist authorities have established screening protocols for travelers arriving from regions with active outbreaks of the disease.

The new controls focus on detecting symptoms such as fever, headache and rashes in travelers.

In addition, thorough health checks will be carried out on vehicles, containers and goods coming from the affected areas.

These measures, which will be in force for the next six months, aim to prevent the spread of mpox in China.

China’s decision comes amid growing global concern over rising cases of the disease, especially in Africa, where thousands of infections and hundreds of deaths have been reported.

As of August 9, 2024, 13 countries in Africa had reported 17,541 cases of mpox and 517 deaths, with the Democratic Republic of the Congo being the most affected country, with 16,789 cases and 511 deaths.

On 14 August 2024, an infection with a new strain of the MPOX virus was confirmed in Sweden, linked to a growing outbreak in Africa.

The emergence of new strains of the virus, such as the one recently detected in Sweden, has highlighted the need for a coordinated international response, according to Chinese authorities.

The first case of mpox in China during the current outbreak was confirmed on September 16, 2022, diagnosed in a patient who had traveled from overseas to the southern city of Chongqing.