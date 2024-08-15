Home World

From: Carmen Mörwald

The WHO has declared a global emergency due to a highly infectious variant of the Mpox virus. Infected people must be prepared for skin rashes, among other things.

Update August 15, 8 p.m.: In Sweden, the first confirmed Mpox case of the new variant Clade I outside the African continent has occurred. This was announced by Swedish Social Minister Jakob Forssmed at a press conference on Thursday afternoon. The case was identified in the Stockholm region. The affected person had previously been in Africa.

Original article August 15, 4:49 p.m.: Munich – A new variant of the Mpox virus is circulating in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It has now also been detected in other African countries such as Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Kenya. In 2024 alone, there were already over 14,000 suspected cases and around 500 deaths – more than in the entire previous year. As the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo announced in July, the number of cases is increasing “exponentially”.

Since the spread of Mpox could become a health threat, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a “public health emergency of international concern” – its highest alert level. The European Health Authority ECDC recently classified the risk of the variant spreading in Europe as “very low”. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), there are currently no known cases of “Clade I” in Germany.

Mpox on the rise: transmission only possible through close contact

“Mpox is not so easily transmitted,” virus researcher Marion Koopmans from Erasmus University Rotterdam told German Press AgencyIt is spread through direct contact and is therefore relatively easy to stop. According to information from the Federal Ministry of Health Transmission from person to person is rare and only possible through close contact with body fluids or through contact with the skin lesions.

Why was Mpox called monkeypox? Mpox was originally called monkeypox because the virus was first discovered in laboratory monkeys in 1958. However, this name is outdated because the virus does not originate specifically from monkeys, but can also have other animals such as rodents as hosts. In addition, the renaming was intended to misleading and potentially stigmatizing impression prevent the disease from being transmitted directly from monkeys to humans. Source: World Health Organization (WHO)

“Any person who has close physical contact with an infectious person, especially with a rash, sores or scabs from the sick person, can become infected,” it continues. The virus enters through the smallest skin injuries or mucous membranes. In endemic areas where Mpox is widespread, transmission from animals to humans and through contaminated objects can also occur, as the portal Infectionprotection.de reported.

From fever to skin rashes and loss of vision: How dangerous is Mpox

Mpox can be transmitted from the onset of symptoms. According to RKI Fever, chills, headache, muscle and joint pain and swollen lymph nodes. A few days after the onset of fever, the first skin changes develop. As the symptoms progress, the spots develop into pustules until they crust over and fall off. The rash is usually concentrated on the face, palms and soles of the feet.

According to the RKI, in rare cases …

… complicated courses with the formation of painful ulcerations.

… necrosis and abscess formation due to bacterial superinfections.

… permanent corneal damage and even loss of vision.

… fatal courses with dissemination and organ involvement.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, the incubation period, i.e. the time between infection and the first symptoms, is about four to 21 days. It usually takes two to four weeks for the skin and mucous membrane changes to heal completely. During this period, people suffering from Mpox are contagious. For this reason, the skin changes should always be carefully covered with clothing and bandages.

A contagious variant of the Mpox virus is currently on the rise. Typical symptoms include severe skin rashes. (Symbolic image) © Pond5 Images/Imago

“If this is not possible (for example, in the case of skin changes on the face or hands) and as long as general symptoms of illness persist, the local health authority can order home isolation,” says Infectionprotection.deIf you live with other people, you should stay in a separate room if possible. Vaccination can also help protect yourself. However, this is currently only recommended for certain people. (dpa/cln)