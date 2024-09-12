At just one month old, Aline (not her real name)’s arms and feet are covered in pimples. Shortly after they appeared, they were followed by a very high fever. Aline has mpox, a viral disease previously known as monkeypox, which was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) on August 14. “I saw a pimple on my daughter’s face and didn’t give it any importance, but as the days went by the pimples grew in size and number,” says her mother. “When we got to the hospital they told me that we had to be admitted because she had mpox. She had a high fever and a lot of pain. It was too much for me. I urge other parents to protect their children by keeping their distance and washing their hands regularly so that they don’t end up in the same situation as me,” she laments.

The situation is of particular concern in the country of Aline, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which has become the epicentre of the emergency, with nearly 20,000 cases reported since the beginning of the year (of which around 60% are children). And also in neighbouring countries: Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya and South Africa. Outbreaks of the disease require immediate action to protect communities and, in particular, the most vulnerable population, including thousands of children and pregnant women.

Children are at higher risk of severe MPOX than adults: in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where the fatality rate has remained below 5% since 2023, around 80% of people who died from the virus were children under 15 years of age. In Burundi, where more than 320 cases have been detected so far, 40% of these were among children under 10 years of age, and 25% among children under 5.

The new mpox virus variant (clade 1b) is spreading rapidly and has the potential to have a more severe impact on children and pregnant women, who may also transmit the virus to their babies during pregnancy and delivery, or after delivery.

A health emergency of this magnitude can have a greater impact on children, due to measures such as school closures, which disrupt education and learning.

Protecting children is a priority because we are talking about children who were already facing other problems in their countries (conflicts, displacement, droughts, floods, outbreaks of cholera, polio or measles, or malnutrition, among others). In addition, a health emergency of this magnitude can have a greater impact on children, due to measures such as school closures, which interrupt education and learning. Public health emergencies also increase child protection risks, especially for girls and women, who face a higher risk of gender-based violence.

We are also concerned about the mental health of children who contract the virus, who may be affected by stigma and discrimination when suffering from the disease, which adds to the difficulties they already faced.

In order to respond to the public health emergency of mpox, it is essential and urgent to prioritize the needs of affected communities, especially children. Organizations such as Unicef ​​are already implementing awareness campaigns about the disease and how to prevent infection. The organization is also purchasing and distributing medical kits to manage and treat confirmed cases, and hygiene items to avoid infection. Continuing to guarantee basic essential services (particularly for children and pregnant women, addressing problems such as malnutrition or pre- and postnatal care), as well as offering psychosocial support to those affected, can help mitigate the impact on communities. All this, without losing sight of the many other problems that children face today. In addition, it is necessary to strengthen the health systems of countries – already weakened by previous epidemics – so that they can be better prepared for future outbreaks.

We also need to learn more about the virus through research that will give us more details about the impact on people and society.

The Covid-19 pandemic has underlined the importance of putting the best interests of children at the heart of our response to public health emergencies. By ensuring that every child is protected and safe, we can help ensure that other children, like little Aline, do not have to go through an ordeal like this.

Douglas Noble He is UNICEF’s Associate Director for Health Emergency Preparedness and Response, and currently UNICEF’s Global Incident Director for MPOX.

