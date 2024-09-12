September 12, 2024 | 07.42
A single dose of the anti-Mpox vaccine – formerly monkeypox – from the Danish Bavarian Nordic (Modified vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic, Mva-Bn) is 58% effective in protecting against the infection that the World Health Organization has again declared an international public health emergency, due to fears related to the rapid spread of a new viral strain in Africa. This is what emerges from a Canadian study published in ‘Bmj’ by researchers from the Ices (Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences) – Public Health Ontario and the Map Centre for Urban Health Solutions at St. Michael’s Hospital of Unity Health Toronto.
In 2022, during the Mpox outbreak, Ontario introduced the vaccine as a protective measure for people at high risk of contracting the infection. “The initial vaccination campaign used a single dose to reach as many at-risk people as possible,” explains Christine Navarro of Public Health Ontario, lead author of the study. “We used real-world health data to estimate the effectiveness of the Mpox vaccine as rigorously as possible,” adds Jeff Kwong, senior scientist at ICES. The study enrolled adult men with a history of testing for syphilis and a sexually transmitted bacterial infection (STI) in the previous year, or who had been prescribed HIV prevention medications. Eligible vaccine recipients were matched to unvaccinated recipients matched by age, area of residence, prior HIV or STI diagnoses, and other non-Mva-Bn vaccines received, and infection rates in the 2 groups were compared to determine the effectiveness of the Mpox vaccine.
A total of 3,204 males vaccinated with Mva-Bn and the same number of unvaccinated were included. During the follow-up, 21 Mpox infections were diagnosed in the vaccinated group and 50 in the unvaccinated group. Hence the calculation: “The estimated efficacy of a single dose of Mva-Bn vaccine against infection was 58%”. Comments Sharmistha Mishra, infectious disease specialist at Ices and Map Centre: “The results of our study strengthen existing evidence that a single dose of the mpox vaccine is moderately effective against infection. The vaccine should be made rapidly available and accessible to at-risk populations, given the current public health emergency”.
