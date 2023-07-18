Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

7/17/2023 – 9:06 PM

Share



The Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) filed a Public Civil Action (ACV) against Usiminas in the amount of R$ 346.7 million, demanding compensation for collective moral damage due to the emission of atmospheric pollutants produced by the operations of the Ipatinga unit, in the Steel Valley, in the interior of Minas Gerais.

According to the MPMG, sedimentable particles (popularly called black powder) have caused discomfort and suffering to residents of the city of Ipatinga for decades. The Usiminas unit located in the region is the main producer of crude steel, totaling 2.7 million tons in 2022.

According to the MPMG, a technical report by the Management for Monitoring Air Quality and Emissions (Gesar) of the State Foundation for the Environment (Feam), as well as self-monitoring reports by Usiminas itself, demonstrate that the sedimentation of particles does not comply with the standards specified by law .

Usiminas signed a Conduct Adjustment Term (TAC) in 2019 for the implementation of mitigation measures, in which goals were defined for reducing the deposition of sedimentable material to be met by 2028. Compliance with obligations has been monitored by the MPMG, informs the organ.

Despite the agreement, the MPMG points out that “one cannot ignore the fact that there are decades of environmental and human liabilities that need to be resolved”. For the agency, environmental responsibility for pollution is not restricted to mitigating conduct to legal standards, but should also include repairing collective environmental and moral damages.

“In view of this, the action requires, at the outset, the decree of unavailability of Usiminas assets in the amount of R$ 346.715 million to ensure compensation for damages to the community, and that, in the end, the company is condemned to indemnify the collective moral damage in the same amount, with the necessary corrections”, informed the MPMG in a note.

Sought, the company did not send its position until the publication of this report.























