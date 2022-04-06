Home page politics

Of: Fabian Mueller

Chancellor Olaf Scholz. © Political Moments / IMAGO

In addition to the accommodation of refugees, energy policy issues are also on the agenda at the Prime Ministers’ Conference. The news ticker.

Berlin – Chancellor Olaf Scholz* expects an agreement on open questions about the accommodation of Ukrainian refugees from the top meeting with the federal states on Thursday. “I wish that we didn’t have a long, long discussion about financial issues between the different levels of our country,” said Scholz on Wednesday in the Bundestag * in Berlin.

He is striving for a quick agreement between the federal, state and local authorities, “so that we can turn to the actual task: How do we help the refugees who have sought protection here,” Scholz continued. The prime ministers’ conference on Thursday will “make important decisions on all the issues involved: registration, accommodation and of course joint financing”.

MPK on Thursday: According to the draft resolution, Ukrainians should be able to work more easily in Germany

Scholz recalled that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians had come to Germany in the past few weeks. “There will be more,” said the Chancellor. “You are welcome here – I want to say that again at this point.”

A draft resolution had become public in advance, which several media, including the Editorial network Germany and Focus Online, Template. According to the paper, the federal and state governments are striving for a “quick and fair distribution” of the refugees via the Königsteiner key. Registration should also be accelerated. It should also be made easier for the refugees to find work, and professional qualifications should also be recognized in Germany.

The energy supply should also be part of the MPK on Thursday. According to the draft, the focus should be on accelerating the planning and approval procedures for renewable energies. And security of supply with food should also be a topic of the negotiations. “For this purpose, obligations to set aside arable land should be suspended – at least temporarily,” the paper says. (AFP/fmu) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.