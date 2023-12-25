admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 12/25/2023 – 9:00

The Minister of Human Rights, Silvio Almeida, asked the Federal Public Ministry in Pernambuco (MPF-PE) to investigate a racist insult made against him on the Ministry of Human Rights' Instagram profile.

Filed on Wednesday, the 20th, the crime report sent to the MPF asks the authorities to identify the attacker and hold him accountable for the crime of racial insult.

According to the complaint, Almeida defended a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in one of the posts.

The attacker, through the comments tab, referred to Almeida as a “monkey” and said that the minister “should be in the crossfire”.

The MPF-PE informed, in a note, that “the statement will be randomly distributed to a public prosecutor, who will begin the investigation by initiating a procedure called “news of fact” or requesting more information from the applicant”.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.