The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) monitors anti-democratic demonstrations against the election results in at least 17 states and the Federal District. The objective is to identify the financiers of the camps organized near army barracks.

The standardization of flags, the installation of chemical toilets and the distribution of food caught the attention of prosecutors in recent days.

There are at least four other research fronts:

– Violations of rights by preventing the right of citizens to come and go;

– Use of women, children and the elderly as a human shield to avoid police actions;

– Hate speech and Nazi gestures;

– Politically motivated boycott lists.

The MPF released a statement in which it says that local authorities have been “lenient” with the protesters. Prosecutors heard by Estadão confirmed the lack of effort in some states to disperse the acts even after the order of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Federal prosecutor for Citizens’ Rights Carlos Alberto Vilhena, one of the names at the head of the MPF’s articulation, said that the demonstrations, “because they claim to be patriots, tend to have greater leniency and tolerance from federal and state public authorities”. “However, tempers are more heated because of the ideological division and we cannot admit demonstrations that violate other rights, such as our democratic order”, he defends.

The protests investigated took place in Acre, Bahia, Distrito Federal, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraíba, Pará, Paraná, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Roraima, Rio Grande do Norte, São Paulo, Santa Catarina and Tocantins.

Collective habeas corpus lawyer for Bolsonar protesters

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) received this Sunday, 13, a collective habeas corpus request for all protesters protesting near Armed Forces facilities against the election result.

The request was made by lawyer Carlos Alexandre Klomfahs. He states that safe conduct is necessary to ensure freedom of expression, assembly and movement.

Last week, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), ordered the Federal Police, the Federal Highway Police and the Military Police of the States to clear all public lives blocked by protesters. He also ordered the fines of owners of cars and trucks used to interdict streets and highways at R$100,000 per hour.

The lawyer claims that the decision is unconstitutional and that the “only legal and republican means of forcing” Moraes to “concrete the right to demonstrate” is through a collegiate decision. The STF plenary has already confirmed, in a unanimous judgment in the virtual plenary, the minister’s order to release public roads blocked by bolsonaristas.

“The Judiciary is not responsible for usurping the competence of the Legislative Branch, nor acting as a positive legislator, interfering without foundation in the constitutional permissive of abstract constitutionality control, imposing restrictive measures on constitutional rights on society, without competence and without observance of the constitutional principles of the Constitution. reasonableness and proportionality,” reads an excerpt from the order.