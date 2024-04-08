PF expertise found material in a cap left in the Chamber; the accused was arrested red-handed in front of the Army HQ

O MPF (Federal Public Ministry) asked for an increase in the sentence of Jony Figueiredo da Silva, aged 43, one of those investigated for the extremist acts of January 8, after forensics found the man's DNA on a cap left inside the National Congress. The material proves, according to the MPF, that he was there at the time the building was vandalized. Here's the complete (PDF – 123 kB).

Initially, Jony Figueiredo da Silva was denounced for incitement to crime, criminal association and arrested in the act in the camp in front of the HQ (Army Headquarters) on January 9th. With the new evidence, he is now accused of 5 more crimes:

Here is the list of crimes included in the complaint:

armed criminal association;

violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law;

coup d'etat;

damage qualified by violence and serious threat, with the use of a flammable substance, against the Union's property and with considerable damage to the victim; It is

deterioration of listed heritage.

After the attacks, agents from the PF Criminalistics Institute (Federal Police) collected evidence in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies, where they found a yellow cap that had genetic traces of the accused.

According to the MPF, Jony Figueiredo da Silva was “effectively in the National Congress, actively participating and competing with other agents to destroy the furniture that was there”.

The case began to be analyzed on April 5th in a virtual plenary session by the Court and could last until April 12th. The minister-rapporteur, Alexandre de Moraes, voted in favor of accepting the addition of the complaint. Here's the complete of the vote (PDF – 263 kB).

O Power360 sought Jony Figueiredo's defense, carried out by the DPU (Union Public Defense), to comment on the new accusations, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstrations.