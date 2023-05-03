Request considers press information that the body would have alerted Congress about potential attacks

The MPF (Federal Public Ministry) asked the STF (Federal Supreme Court) this Tuesday (May 2, 2023) to oblige the Senate to deliver a copy of the intelligence reports it received from Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) regarding the acts from the 8th of January. Here’s the full of the application (182 KB).

The request, sent to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, considers information released by the press that Abin produced, between January 2 and 8, 2023, warnings about potential attacks on Congress.

The documents would have been sent confidentially to the CCAI (Mixed Commission for the Control of Intelligence Activities of Congress). However, the MPF considers that the secrecy of Justice is no longer justified, since the object has already been exhausted.

The petition is signed by the coordinator of the Strategic Group to Combat Anti-Democratic Acts of the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic), Carlos Frederico Santos.

In the request, the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic also requests that Moraes request Abin to send copies of all intelligence reports, information and information records produced between January 1st and 8th, and that are related to the acts carried out against the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic, the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court, in addition to all the reports sent to the CCAI with the same subject.