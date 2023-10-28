Purchase of Eldorado by the Indonesian company suffers setback because foreigners must follow the law when acquiring land in Brazil, a rule that was not followed, according to the Public Ministry’s understanding

A public civil action filed by the Federal Public Ministry could be another obstacle for the Indonesian company Paper Excellence buy the Eldorado Brasil Celulose. This is a dispute that has lasted more than 5 years and also involves J&F Investimentos, which is the original owner of Eldorado.

In a hearing held this Friday (27.Oct.2023), at the 1st Federal Court of Três Lagoas (MS), the prosecutors said that the entire deal between Paper Excellence and J&F should be considered null and void. The argument is that Paper Excellence is a foreign capital company that did not obtain authorization from Congress to acquire land in Brazil, as established by law.

The MPF gave only two options for the case: the termination of the deal or an agreement between the buyer and the seller that allows the Indonesian company to take over only part of the Eldorado assets, without the company’s land. As Paper and J&F have been fighting in arbitrations and lawsuits since 2018, the chance of an agreement is considered non-existent.

In an attempt to escape the likely fines for carrying out an irregular business, J&F proposed to return all funds already paid by Paper Excellence within 30 days and undo the business. The Indonesian company acquired 49.5% of Eldorado’s capital in 2017, for R$3.8 billion, and had one year to fulfill certain conditions and acquire all the remaining shares. It was during this period, in 2017, that the seller and buyer had a disagreement and the deal was not completed.

“Congress fraud”

At the hearing, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) denied a proposed agreement from Paper Excellence to regularize the company’s land situation in Brazil and facilitate a possible takeover of Eldorado Brasil Celulose by the foreign company.

Of Indonesian origin, Paper Excellence would need authorization from the National Congress to take control of the approximately 450,000 hectares of land managed by Eldorado before signing the purchase contract in 2017. The representative of the National Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform ( Incra) at the hearing confirmed that the company never obtained authorization to take over Eldorado’s lands.

Paper Excellence’s proposal, rejected by prosecutors, was a commitment that the company would sell Eldorado’s own land and change the nomenclature of lease contracts for agricultural partnerships, which escape the control provided for in the Law 5,079/1971, which restricts the purchase of national territories by foreigners. The prosecutors classified the proposal as “a fraud on the National Congress, a violation of the Brazilian State and the Constitution”.

Paper Excellence expressed its opinion through a note sent to the Power360:

“At the conciliation hearing held at the 1st Federal Court of Três Lagoas (MS), Paper Excellence made a commitment to ensure that Eldorado Celulose no longer owns or leases rural land in Brazil, after assuming full control of company. The Paper Excellence Group has no interest in acquiring or leasing land in the countries in which it operates. The group has expanded globally in recent years with the acquisition of pulp and paper producing companies. Paper Excellence is confident that the Brazilian Justice system, as well as the country’s competent authorities, will continue to recognize its contractually foreseen right to assume full control of Eldorado Celulose so that it can carry out all the investments already planned for Brazil, contributing to the generation of employment and income.”