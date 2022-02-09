Prosecutor Waldir Alves, from the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), defended to the Court of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) the rejection of the sale of Oi to TIM, Claro and Vivo, reinforcing the arguments that had been put forward over the weekend to the organ.

According to the prosecutor, “formal aspects” demand the rejection of the operation. He mentioned, for example, clauses of exclusivity for the sale that are included in Oi’s judicial recovery plan. These clauses, he said, go against a competitive environment.

The division of Oi’s assets, according to him, represents a market division, which must be fought by Cade. The negotiated remedies, he said, do not prevent market closure in the sector.

Furthermore, the prosecutor argued that only Oi should benefit from the segregation of its assets, and not its three main competitors.

The negotiations were conducted jointly, which would require CADE to act to investigate possible anti-competitive conduct on the part of the companies. “The joint venture was conscientious, and there is a clear business division. Therefore, there is an underlying business that led to a change in the model for selling assets to creditors”, he said.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

