The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) recommended, this Monday, the 22nd, that Mercado Livre discard advertisements for the illegal sale of mercury on its website. Furthermore, the institution asked the platform to act to combat illegal trade in this product.

Issued by the Attorney General's Office of the Republic of Amazonas, the warning informs that poisoning by this product can cause serious neurological consequences, and even death. Furthermore, the document warns that the substance is dangerous for intrauterine life and child development.

Contamination

Used by mining to separate gold, mercury is sold under the control of the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama). In 2019, the Sérgio Arouca National School of Public Health (Ensp/Fiocruz) found through a study that there is a presence of mercury in the bodies of 56% of Yanomami women and children who live in the region known as Maturacá, in Amazonas.

The reality is not restricted to this location. In the municipalities of Santa Isabel do Rio Negro and São Gabriel da Cachoeira, located in the same State, mercury contamination was found in 50% of the fish analyzed, for example.

The spread of mercury in the human body occurs mainly through the consumption of fish and seafood that have had contact with this substance.

In six other states in the Brazilian Amazon, the concentration of mercury is 21.3% above the permitted level, according to research carried out by FioCruz, in partnership with the Federal University of Western Pará (Ufopa), Greenpeace, Iepé, the Instituto Socioambiental and WWF-Brazil.

Commercialization

To use, sell, produce and import mercury, environmental licensing by Ibama and registration with the Federal Technical Registry of Potentially Polluting Activities and/or Users of Environmental Resources (CTF/APP) are required. However, since Brazil does not produce this product and imports are restricted by specific regulations, the substance is acquired from other countries through illegal trade, which is also carried out via the internet.

In the recommendation, the MPF determines a period of 30 days for Mercado Livre to present a written response regarding compliance or not with the recommendation. The institution also requests that those responsible for the liquid mercury announcements be identified and forward the information to the MPF and Ibama.

Mercado Livre’s response

When contacted, Mercado Livre stated, in a note, that “to date, it has not been formally summoned by the MPF, remaining available to provide clarifications on its work to combat the sale of prohibited products.”

The company also states that when “identified, such ads are deleted and the seller is notified and may be banned from the platform”. Finally, in the statement, the organization says that it “works tirelessly to combat misuse of its platform, through the adoption of technology and teams that also carry out manual searches”.

