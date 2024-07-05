Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/07/2024 – 21:45

The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office in Rio de Janeiro sent a letter to five cemeteries in the city recommending that administrators preserve the bones of the victims of the massacre that occurred on May 6, 2021, leaving 27 civilians dead in the Jacarezinho community, in the northern part of Rio. This is considered the most lethal police action in a community in Rio.

In addition to the residents, the Civil Police inspector André Leonardo de Mello Frias also died in the action, as he was getting out of an armored car from the Drug Enforcement Unit (Dcod), where he was stationed. The request was sent in response to a request from the Network for the Care of People Affected by State Violence (Raave).

The Public Prosecutor’s Office in Rio cites “alleged irregularities that occurred in the conduct of several investigations carried out by the Civil Police regarding potentially unlawful deaths caused by State agents, including the police inquiries into the fatal victims of Operation Exceptis”.

In the document, the MPF says that it is studying the possibility of representing the facts to the Attorney General of the Republic, proposing the establishment of an Incident of Displacement of Jurisdiction, an instrument intended for the federalization of serious human rights violations that could result in international accountability for Brazil.

The exhumation will take place on a previously established date and time and in the presence of the police authority and the cemetery administrator, who will arrange for the grave to be indicated, its opening, the transport of the body to the autopsy room and the new burial immediately after the completion of the requested procedures.