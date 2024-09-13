Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/09/2024 – 22:37

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) reported this Thursday (12) that it opened more than 190 investigation procedures involving forest fires and burnings between 2023 and 2024.

The data was presented during a meeting held on Wednesday (11) by the Environmental Commission of the National Council of the Public Prosecutor’s Office (CNMP), which brought together prosecutors to evaluate the institution’s work in tackling climate change in the country.

According to the survey, 164 extrajudicial procedures and 34 police inquiries were opened to investigate cases of irregular burning.

Among the proposed actions is the injunction in which the MPF in Rondônia demands that the federal government hire 450 firefighters, purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) and vehicles to fight the fire.

On Tuesday (10), the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Flávio Dino determined measures to combat fires in the Amazon and the Pantanal.

According to the decision, the federal government must call on more military firefighters to join the National Force that is fighting fires in the regions. The new members must come from states that were not affected by the fires.

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) will also have to increase the number of inspection personnel on the region’s highways.