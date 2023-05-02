Companies have 10 days to respond to changes in search results and unidentified advertisements against the project

The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office of São Paulo notified this Monday (May 1, 2023) Google and Meta –the company that controls Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp– for alleged practices on their platforms contrary to the Bill of Rights fake news (PL 2,620, of 2020). The body questions whether there was a change in search results and unidentified advertisements against the proposal.

Companies have 10 days to respond to the demands. The MPF also asked for details on how much would have been spent on boosting content contrary to the text, via Meta Ads, and what were the criteria used by Google to show search results about the project between April 20th and May 2nd of 2023. Read the full (4 MB) of the notification.

The manifestation is part of an investigation that is being carried out in São Paulo and has as its object the main digital platforms, known as big techs. The document was signed by the Public Prosecutor Yuri Corrêa da Luz. The bill of fake news can be voted by the plenary of the Chamber this Tuesday (May 2, 2023).

For the MPF, the discussion around the regulation of digital platforms is only up to Congress and society, but the notification says that on Monday (May 1st) “news and indications emerged that those responsible for some of the digital platforms potentially impacted by the proposed new rules would not only be applying pressure that, in a democracy, are expected and absolutely legitimate to any actor who is the target of regulatory proposals”.

The piece also quotes a report from the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo and report produced by NetLab UFRJ (Internet and Social Media Studies Laboratory at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro). Excerpt from the study says that what it seems is that “Google has weighted the search results in such a way as to increase the relevance of its own voice on its platform”.

“This type of practice, if confirmed, seems to be outside the scope of conduct that subjects targeted by regulatory proposals can adopt in a democratic debate. […] In this plan, it is essential to remember that, although they are private subjects, the companies that operate large digital platforms are means that are used by users for their social interactions and even to obtain quality information”says part of the notification.

The text also says that it is “it is imperative to assess, within the scope of the Public Civil Inquiry, whether Google and Meta companies may be violating fundamental rights to information, transparency in consumer relations and the exercise of citizenship of their users”.

Google included the text “The fake news PL can increase confusion about what is true or false in Brazil” on the main page of the search engine this Monday. The article is signed by the director of Government Relations and Public Policies at the company in Brazil, Marcelo Lacerda, and argues that the bill of fake news “ends up protecting those who produce misinformation, resulting in the creation of more misinformation”.

In a note, Google denied that it is expanding the reach of pages with content contrary to the PL of the companies.ake news to the detriment of publications favorable to the text.

“We do not manually alter the results lists to determine the position of a specific page under any circumstances. Our ranking systems apply consistently to all pages, including those managed by Google.”I told big tech.