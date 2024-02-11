Transfer of surplus material is mandatory; law determines that it be used to produce medicines

A total of 121 of the 122 private blood banks operating in Brazil do not make the mandatory transfer of surplus plasma collected in blood donations. This scenario, revealed in November by Public Agencyis the basis for investigation initiated by the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) in order to verify historical non-compliance with the Law 10.205/01called “Blood Law”, which determines that the material be used by Hemobras (Brazilian Blood Derivatives and Biotechnology Company) to produce medicines.

These medicines, called “blood products”, are used to treat diseases ranging from infections to cancer in the SUS (Unified Health System). The estimate is that 265 thousand liters of plasma will no longer be fragmented annually and will end up in public landfills. The value of this amount on the international scene would reach R$131 million annually.

“The MPF is investigating the current flow of plasma delivery to Hemobrás”confirmed to Pública the unity of the body in Pernambuco, highlighting the moment, since the Plasma PEC has not yet been approved by the Senate plenary. According to an official note from the MPF, Hemobrás was questioned “if the private banks are following the legal determination, supported by the Constitution, for the transfer of the material to the company or if there is some reservoir of plasma”. In reply to Publicthe state-owned company claimed that it had not yet been officially notified of the request for clarification.

The information was made public in the report “Blood, medicine and money: who wins with the Plasma PEC”based on data obtained by the Access to Information Law.

The reality of private blood banks, however, was confirmed by the president of ABBS (Brazilian Association of Blood Banks), Paulo Tadeu de Almeida. According to him, businesspeople advocate that this surplus be sold, in case of approval of the PEC.

“Without the PEC, I throw away thousands of bags of plasma in the 'landfill', and this is raw material to make medicine. I think we have to find a way as a country to use this raw material, whether in public industry, in private industry, or in a public-private partnership, we just can’t throw it away”he said at the time, adding that only 15% of donated plasma is used in transfusions and the remaining 85% is discarded.

This occurs because the law determines the transfer, but since 2001 there have been no complementary provisions that define financial responsibility for these shipments. O Sinasan (National System of Blood, Components and Derivatives), linked to the Ministry of Health, is responsible for monitoring the performance of public and private blood banks, but has not promoted reports or punishments for companies that fail to comply with the guideline. The Ministry of Health did not respond to questions from the Public.

With information from Public Agency.