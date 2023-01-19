Aneel accounted for 7 occurrences of vandalism in electricity structures from January 8 to 16

The MPF (Federal Public Ministry) informed this Wednesday (18.jan.2023) which is investigating whether the electricity transmission towers overturned are related to the acts of extremists carried out on January 8, in Brasilia.

Between the 8th and 16th of January, to Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) counted that 3 towers were demolished in Rondônia, two in Paraná and two in São Paulo.

According to the MPF, the initiative intends to facilitate the investigations of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) and other instances related to the acts of January 8th.

Also according to the ministry, within the scope of the 1st instance, two investigations into the cases have already been registered. In Paraná, a police inquiry was opened and, in Rondônia, the MPF wants to investigate occurrences in the municipalities of Rolim de Moura, Itapuã do Oeste and Vilhena.

On Tuesday, the coordinator of the Strategic Group to Combat Anti-Democratic Acts, Carlos Frederico Santos, sent a letter to the general director of Aneel, Sandoval Neto, requesting information and any evidence toto help with the investigation.

Also at the 3rd, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveirastated that acts of vandalism will have “forceful response and punishment” by public authorities.