Body investigates possible occurrence of racism and violation of women’s rights on a flight from Salvador (BA)

The MPF (Federal Public Ministry) opened an investigation about the possible practice of racism and violation of women’s rights by Gol employees when removing a black woman from a flight without informing her of the reasons, according to her. The episode took place on the night of Friday (28.Apr.2023).

The airline stated, in a note, that Samantha Vitena would not have accepted to put her luggage in the correct place. She was removed from the commercial aircraft by agents of the PF (Federal Police). The trip departed from Salvador (BA) to Congonhas (SP).

Once the possible crimes have been determined, the MPF said that the objective of the procedure announced this Friday (May 5) will be “adopt compensatory, reparatory and liability measures, in the civil sphere, for the protection of collective rights that may be violated”.

The agency sent letters to the airline requesting information about, for example, the training of its employees in cases of layoffs; to Anacronizasse (National Civil Aviation Agency), for it to express its opinion on the regulation of “powers of the onboard team”; and to the PF Regional Superintendence in Bahia, requesting details on the PF’s role in the incident.

The institutions forwarded notes (read the full text at the end of the report), still on Saturday (April 29), about what happened. Anac said that, if you identify “any clue” of practices considered racist, will forward it to the authorities for investigation. The PF reaffirmed Gol’s version and added that “the commander exercises authority from the moment he reports for the flight until the moment he hands over the aircraft”.

On her Instagram profile, passenger Elaine Hazin –who was on the same flight– shared a record of what happened. In the video, one of the PF agents can be heard stating that the action to remove the black woman from the plane was “an order from the commander”.

According to the report, the woman was not finding a place on the plane to store her suitcase in which her notebook was and, for this reason, would have been forced to check in her luggage with the device. However, soon after, she managed to get a place to take her belongings on the aircraft. “and even then the flight would not take off”.

Watch (1min39s):

THE OTHER SIDE

Read the full statement from Gol below:

“Gol informs that, during the boarding of flight G3 1575 (Salvador – Congonhas), there was a large amount of luggage to be accommodated on board and many customers collaborated by dispatching volumes free of charge. Even with all the alternatives presented by the crew, a customer did not accept the placement of her luggage in the correct and safe places for bags and, due to operational security measures, she was unable to continue on the flight.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to customers, but we reinforce that, for security measures, our number 1 value, luggage accommodation must follow the established rules and procedures, without exceptions. The company also points out that it is continuously looking for ways to avoid what happened and offer the best experience to those who choose to fly with Gol and continues to carefully investigate the details of the case.”

Read the full statement from the Federal Police below:

“The Federal Police informs that it was called this Friday (4/28) by the airline Gol, at the airport of Salvador/BA, to disembark a passenger who would not have complied with the orders of the commander of flight nº 1575, regarding the safety of passengers. luggage accommodation.

“It should be noted that, in accordance with Law No. 7,565, of December 19, 1986, the captain exercises authority from the moment he presents himself for the flight until the moment he delivers the aircraft, having the autonomy to request support from the Federal police.

“The passenger was heard by the Federal Police and then released. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.”

Read the full ANAC note below:

“With regard to the regulatory context, the hand luggage allowance is at least 10 kg, pursuant to ANAC Resolution No. 400/2016. However, the carrier may restrict carry-on baggage for reasons of safety or aircraft capacity, in accordance with information mandatorily contained in the carriage contract.

“If it becomes aware of any evidence of racist practices, ANAC will immediately forward it to the competent authorities for investigation.”