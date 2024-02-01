The agency's process investigated alleged administrative improbity by Torres and other authorities during the extremist acts

The MPF (Federal Public Ministry) archived this Thursday (1st.Feb.2024) an investigation that had been opened against Anderson Torres to investigate administrative improbity during the 8th of January. Here's the complete of the decision (PDF – 3 MB).

The investigation concluded that there was no intent in the conduct of the former Security Secretary of the Federal District. The document says that, despite there being a “intelligence service failure”, it is not possible to prove Torres’ involvement in facilitating the acts.

In a statement, Torres' lawyer, Eumar Novacki, says that “functional independence” from the MPF was decisive in archiving the investigation. Here's the complete (PDF – 83 kB).

The MPF used evidence and the report from the CPI (Parliamentary Inquiry Commission) on January 8th to decide to close the investigation. According to prosecutor Carlos Henrique, the commission document has “political bias”.