SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Federal Public Ministry filed a complaint with the Federal Court against a concessionaire of the Equatorial Energia group for installing illegal energy distribution networks inside the Cachoeira Seca Indigenous Land, in Pará.

The MPF complaint alleges that the distributor Equatorial Pará committed an environmental crime and fraud and asks the company to pay 1.6 million reais to repair environmental damage.

According to the MPF, the distributor continued with the works of three structures on indigenous lands even after denials by Ibama and Funai during the construction authorization process.

The concessionaire was even fined 800 thousand reais by Ibama for having installed energy networks without a license from the competent environmental agencies, says the note from the agency.

These energy connections would benefit non-indigenous people who are irregularly occupying the Cachoeira Seca Indigenous Land, located in the municipalities of Altamira, Placas and Uruará, owned by the Arara and Xipaya indigenous groups, the MPF said.

“However, even with the authorization denied, the accused maintained the supply of electricity (which was illegal from the beginning) and, it seems, continues to supply until today”, says the complaint.

Also according to the MPF, Equatorial will have to answer for the crime of environmental fraud, since it would have denied IBAMA the execution of works and the existence of a regular connection of energy within the indigenous land.

“The false information was proven by IBAMA during the inspection in which it found the connections and can even record the energy bills charged to the intruders.”

In a statement sent to the press, Equatorial Pará said that, so far, it has not been cited and has not had access to any legal action related to the matter.

Regarding the Cachoeira Seca indigenous land, the company stated that it has been collaborating with Funai to shut down any and all necessary installations.

“The distributor reinforces that it does not condone any violation of environmental issues and that it is ready to support and accompany the competent bodies in carrying out any action in the locations.”

Equatorial also said that, as responsible for distribution services in Pará, it seeks to implement a universal energy plan for all Pará citizens, always in compliance with the legislation.

The Equatorial group operates throughout the electricity sector chain and has among its shareholders Squadra Investimentos, Opportunity, BlackRock and the Canada Pension Plan (CPPIB).

(By Letícia Fucuchima; edited by Roberto Samora)