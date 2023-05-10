BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) asked Telegram Brasil for explanations about the message sent by the platform to users, this Tuesday, against the so-called Fake News Bill.

Signed by the Public Prosecutor in the State of São Paulo Yuri Corrêa Da Luz, the request requires detailed information from the platform’s legal representative in Brazil within a maximum of 10 days. The attorney requests, for example, that the platform explain whether there is a basis in the company’s policy for mass shooting of its users and whether there is a chance for questioning or room for contradiction.

Aimed at users of the application in Brazil, the Telegram message states that “Brazil is about to pass a law that will end freedom of expression” and that would give “the government censorship powers without prior judicial supervision”.

In response, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, stated that legal measures were already being taken to contain “this empire of lies and aggression”.

“’Democracy is under attack in Brazil’. Thus begins an absurd heap posted by the company Telegram against Brazilian institutions. What do you want? Provoking another January 8th?”, published the minister on Twitter.

The disclosure of the message by Telegram comes about a week after other companies used their platforms to publish content contrary to the PL, provoking contrary reactions from the government, the Judiciary and parliamentarians. The PL had its vote postponed by the Chamber of Deputies last week.

The rapporteur for the project in the Chamber, Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP), said that Telegram “spreads lies in Brazil, stating that the Brazilian Parliament wants to approve censorship, wants to end democracy. This is scandalous.”

The MPF’s request was edited within the scope of an inquiry into the posture of the main social networks and messaging applications, on suspicion of possible violations of fundamental rights, in the midst of a great effort to face false information, in addition to the spread of violence and hate speech on the internet.

Parallel to the initiative of the Legislative, the President of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Rosa Weber, scheduled this Tuesday for May 17 the judgment in the plenary of the court of a lawsuit that questions points of the new Civil Rights Framework for the Internet, which also may result in a new regulation for the sector.

Contacted, Telegram did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Maria Carolina Marcello)