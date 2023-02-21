Chico Rodrigues is chairman of the Senate commission to monitor the situation of indigenous peoples and was there on Monday

The MPF (Federal Public Ministry) in Roraima requested information about the visit made by the senator Chico Rodrigues (PSB-RR) to the Yanomami Indigenous Land. The congressman was there on Monday (20.Feb.2023).

The request seeks to know the objectives and activities of the External Temporary Commission in the Yanomami Indigenous Landpresided over by the congressman, in the “perspective of the defense of the peoples that inhabit the Yanomami TI”according to the MPF, in a note.

The body officiated the senator, Funai (National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples) and COE-Yanomami (Public Health Emergency Operations Center). The deadline for responses is 10 days.

“The Federal Public Ministry in Roraima officiated the National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples (Funai), the Center for Emergency Operations in Public Health (COE-Yanomami) and Senator Chico Rodrigues, as president of the Temporary External Commission to monitor in loco the situation of the Yanomami, requesting information about the visit made to the Yanomami Indigenous Land on the 20th.

“The measure aims to identify the objectives and activities of the aforementioned External Temporary Commission in the Yanomami Indigenous Land, from the perspective of defending the peoples that inhabit the Yanomami TI. A period of 10 days was granted for a response.”

Yanomami indigenous people went through a process of lack of health care. The situation and progress of mining are pointed out as causes for cases of severe malnutrition and malaria. The Ministry of Health declared a public health emergency in the territory.

The senator’s visit was questioned by the Urihi Yanomami Association. The entity said that traditional indigenous leaders “were surprised” with the visit “unwanted and disrespectful” of the senator.

“We will not accept the presence of these transgressors within our sacred territory. Our consultation protocol must be consulted and respected, through actions, decisions and visits that may affect the rights of the Yanomami population”, he said the association, on his Instagram profile.

Indigenous organizations like the Roraima Indigenous Council and Urihi herself released disclaimer notes to the presence of Senator Chico Rodrigues as chairman of the commission. They say that the congressman never took a stand in favor of the Yanomami and that he would be in favor of illegal mining in the territory.

In your profile on Twiiter, the senator released a video about his trip to Yanomami land. He was in the Surucucu Frontier Platoon, an army unit located within indigenous territory.

“I’ve just left Surucucu and I came as president of the Yanomami Commission to monitor and check in loco the situation of transporting food, basic food baskets, even checking the removal of miners from some points that we didn’t land for safety reasons. But we observed that the area is really being cleared”said the senator.

As president of the External Commission to Follow the Situation of the Yanomamis and the Exit of Garimpeiros, I visited the area to closely analyze the evolution of the situation.

In Surucucu, I was in the Army platoon and flew over areas with the presence of mines.#yanomami #Federal Senate pic.twitter.com/7pFRtCxUqx — Chico Rodrigues (@senadorchico) February 21, 2023

Rodrigues stated that “virtually” you don’t see miners in the area. He said that, as soon as the commission’s agenda is concluded, he intends to return to the region with other collegiate members to gather information and make suggestions to the federal government.

“We came exactly anticipating ourselves, so that we can, through a very careful evaluation, take suggestions together with fellow senators”, declared.

Chico Rodrigues was elected on Wednesday (Feb 15) as president of the Special Temporary Commission to monitor the humanitarian crisis in the Yanomami Indigenous Land.

The commission is composed of 5 congressmen:

On February 15, Rodrigues sent a letter to the Minister of Defense, José Múcio Monteiro, informing him of his visit to Yanomami Land and asking for transport to the location.

“I request the availability of an aircraft or space on the flights made so that we, as members and President of the Temporary External Commission to Monitor the Situation of the Yanomamis and the Departure of Garimpeiros – CTEYANOMAMI of the Federal Senate, visit the area and closely analyze the evolution of the situation”. read the full of the senator’s letter (156 KB).

The vice-president of the commission, senator Eliziane Gama, also contested Rodrigues’ trip to the indigenous territory.

In your profile on Twitter, the congresswoman said she sent a letter to the senator asking him to review the decision to visit the site. She called the trip an action taken “sharply”.

“I consider it a violation of actions to carry out due diligence without an established work plan. We are dealing with a very serious issue for the country, so we need to put order in things. I regret that the decisions of this external commission already started with obscurity”, declared in your account, on February 16th.

O Power360 got in touch with the senator’s office and asked for a statement about the congressman’s trip to Yanomami Land, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for manifestation.

The digital newspaper also tried to contact the senator himself, Funai, and the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, but received no response. The space remains open for demonstrations.