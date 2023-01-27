In a letter sent to the Federal Court, the prosecution states that determinations of 2022 are “without any movement”

The MPF-DF (Federal Public Ministry in the Federal District) sent, on Thursday (26.jan.2023), a letter to the Federal Justice demanding the execution of a decision of August 2022 that prohibited the Ministry of Defense and the federal government from release any kind of official communiqué celebrating the 1964 military coup.

According to the text, the determinations made in 2022 are “without any movement” and are not being executed in accordance with compliance with the injunction, as well as the subpoena of those cited in the process. “Therefore, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office requires immediate compliance with the decision”, says the document. Here’s the full of the demonstration (45 KB).

The MPF-DF request, signed by regional attorney Pablo Coutinho Barreto, refers to an action by the prosecutor’s office in February 2022. At the time, the ministry asked the Justice that the Union not make new publications in celebration of the 1964 military coup .

The lawsuit charges the Union with a fine of BRL 100,000 per day for non-compliance with the decision and also BRL 1 million to entrepreneurs Floriano Barbosa de Amorim Neto and Osmar Stábile, who claimed responsibility for recording the video.

The body also asked the entity to publish a message rectifying a commemorative video about the dictatorship released on March 31, 2019 on the official channels of the Presidency of the Republic.

The video questioned by the MPF was initially broadcast on an official WhatsApp account of the Presidency.

Watch (2min2s):

On March 30, 2021, the Ministry of Defense published an Order of the Day in site of the federal government stating that the coup represented a “historic landmark of Brazilian political evolution, as it reflected the yearnings and aspirations of the population at the time”. The following day, the MPF asked the Justice of Brasília to order the government to withdraw the note from the air.

The statement was signed by commanders of the Army, Navy and Air Force, and by the former Minister of Defense of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), General Braga Netto (PL).

At the time, the MPF said that the text showed a “true disregard on the part of the federal government and its agents in relation to the Constitution of the Republic, the laws, as well as the Democratic State of Law”.

Also according to the agency, honoring, celebrating or apologizing for the military coup violates the principle of human dignity and “the foundations of the Federative Republic of Brazil”.

“It also maintains that the conduct adopted by the Minister of Defense disrespects the principle of morality established by the Brazilian Constitution”stated in announcement In this ocasion.

In August 2022, the Federal Court prohibited the Union from promoting and disclosing “celebratory messages of the 1964 coup d’état in any government advertising channels”, as well as the removal of the publication from the government website, both under penalty of BRL 10,000 per day of non-compliance. Here’s the full of determination (49 KB).

The decision determined a period of 10 days from August 24, 2022 to remove the content, however, until this Friday (27.jan), the content is still available for public access.