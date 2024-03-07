Court must select 3 names to take to Lula, responsible for nominating the vacancy left by minister Laurita Vaz

Members of the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) voted this Thursday (7th March 2024) to define the list of 6 nominees to take over the vacancy reserved for a member of the Public Ministry at the STJ (Superior Court of Justice).

In addition to the MPF list, the Superior Court will receive a list of all MPs from the States and the Federal District. Based on these definitions, ministers vote on a triple list that will be sent to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), responsible for the nomination.

Here is the list defined by the MPF for the STJ:

Raquel Dodge – She was the first woman to hold the position of Attorney General of the Republic (2017 to 2019). She has a law degree from UNB (University of Brasília) and a master's degree from Harvard University. She has been at the MPF since 1987 and has worked at the STF, TSE and STJ;

She was the first woman to hold the position of Attorney General of the Republic (2017 to 2019). She has a law degree from UNB (University of Brasília) and a master's degree from Harvard University. She has been at the MPF since 1987 and has worked at the STF, TSE and STJ; Hindenburg Chateaubriand – He holds a law degree from PUC (Pontifical Catholic University) of Minas Gerais and a PhD from UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais). He has been with the MPF since 1991 and has held the position of Deputy Attorney General of the Republic since 2013;

He holds a law degree from PUC (Pontifical Catholic University) of Minas Gerais and a PhD from UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais). He has been with the MPF since 1991 and has held the position of Deputy Attorney General of the Republic since 2013; Artur de Brito Gueiros Souza – He has a degree in law from UERJ (State University of Rio de Janeiro) and a post-doctorate in Economic Criminal Law from the University of Coimbra. He has been with the MPF since 1993 and has held the position of Deputy Attorney General of the Republic since last year;

He has a degree in law from UERJ (State University of Rio de Janeiro) and a post-doctorate in Economic Criminal Law from the University of Coimbra. He has been with the MPF since 1993 and has held the position of Deputy Attorney General of the Republic since last year; Carlos Frederico Santos – He has a law degree from UFAM (Federal University of Amazonas) and a PhD from the Centro Universitário de Brasília. He has been with the MPF since 1991 and has held the position of Deputy Attorney General of the Republic since 2013;

– He has a law degree from UFAM (Federal University of Amazonas) and a PhD from the Centro Universitário de Brasília. He has been with the MPF since 1991 and has held the position of Deputy Attorney General of the Republic since 2013; Celso de Albuquerque Silva – He has a PhD in State Theory and Constitutional Law from PUC in Rio de Janeiro. He has been with the MPF since 1995 and has held the position of Deputy Attorney General of the Republic since last year;

He has a PhD in State Theory and Constitutional Law from PUC in Rio de Janeiro. He has been with the MPF since 1995 and has held the position of Deputy Attorney General of the Republic since last year; Maria Cristiana Simões Amorim Ziouva – She has a degree in Legal and Social Sciences from the University of Taubaté and a specialist in Criminal Procedural Law from PUC São Paulo. She is the regional prosecutor of the Republic at PRR-3 (Regional Prosecutor of the Republic of the 3rd Region).

A ANPR (National Association of Public Prosecutors) publicly defends the choice of a member of the MPF list due to the body's lack of representation in the Court. With the departure of Minister Laurita Vaz, who retired in October 2023, all members who occupy the vacancies allocated to the Public Ministry came from state bodies.

VACANCIES AT STJ

In addition to the vacancy allocated to a member of the legal profession, the STJ has another vacancy left by minister Assusete Magalhães, who turned 75 on January 18th. Her departure opens up a vacancy occupied by federal judges, who must also present a triple list.

After nominations from the President of the Republic, the names are examined by the CCJ (Commission on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship) in the Senate. Furthermore, those chosen must also be approved by the plenary of the Upper House before being nominated and sworn in.

The STJ is made up of at least 33 ministers, aged 35 to 60. Court seats are divided as follows: