Process analyzes compliance with land purchase rules by foreigners in the transfer of control of Eldorado Brasil Celulose to Indonesian Paper Excellence

The Federal Public Ministry expressed its opinion in an opinion signed by regional prosecutor Fábio Nezi Venzon for the continuation of the action in the Federal Court that judges the legality of the acquisition of Eldorado Brasil Celulose by Paper Excellence, a company of Indonesian origin. Read the complete of the opinion (PDF – 406 kB).

The demonstration took place on appeal to the TRF-4 (Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region) against a decision that extinguished the action that was taking place in the 2nd Federal Court of Chapecó.

In July 2023, the TRF-4 suspended the transfer of control of Eldorado to Paper Excellence based on the Law 5,709/1971, which restricts the purchase of national territories by foreigners. Eldorado belongs to the J&F Group, which in 2017 began negotiations to sell the company.

According to the decision of federal judge Rogério Favreto, Paper Excellence did not meet the requirements because it did not present, on the date of signing the contract in 2017, the approval of Incra (National Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform) and the National Congress to acquire Brazilian land as a foreign company. Read the complete of the decision (PDF – 689 kB).

Brazilian legislation establishes limits and regulates the purchase or lease of rural properties by foreigners. Requires authorization from the National Congress in certain cases.

Acquisitions or leases of areas above 100 modules for indefinite exploration by foreign legal entities require prior authorization from the Legislature. Eldorado properties exceed these limits.

In December, the Incra (National Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform) informed that it guided the multinational and the J&F Groupcurrent controller, to reach an agreement to cancel the sale process of the cellulose company.

DISPUTE

Eldorado is one of the largest cellulose producers in the country, with a manufacturing unit in Três Lagoas (MS) and a port terminal in the Port of Santos, from where it exports to 40 countries. It was founded in 2010 by the J&F Group, owned by brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista.

In 2017, J&F Investimentos signed a contract to sell 100% of Eldorado Celulose's shares to Paper Excellence for R$15 billion. The transfer of 49.41% of Eldorado's shares to the multinational was carried out, but the remainder of the agreement was not concluded.

The dispute between J&F and Paper Excellence began in 2018, when Paper Excellence's 1-year contract to acquire 100% of Eldorado Celulose's shares expired and began to be discussed in court.

Note from Paper Excellence

The case in question is an appeal against the sentence that outright terminated the process in the first instance and, if accepted by the TRF-4 collegiate body, the process will return to the 1st Instance for new analysis. The MPF document was prepared by the same attorney who had already made another opinion with the same content.

Paper Excellence maintains its position, based on legal opinions, that it acquired a cellulose factory, in which wood is an input and not the main activity, and therefore it is not necessary to have rural properties or land leases.

According to the opinion of the former Attorney General of the Union, Luis Inácio Adams, Eldorado is an operational company whose main activity is the manufacture and sale of cellulose and paper and its business activities do not have characteristics with any of the reasons that led to the restrictions imposed by Law No. 5,709 and which led the AGU to issue the aforementioned understanding in 2010.

The original process is a popular action filed by the former mayor of Chapecó (SC), Luciano José Bulligon, in which he asks for the suspension of the deal between Paper and J&F. However, neither Eldorado nor Paper have their own or leased land in the State of Santa Catarina or any other State in the Southern Region, the TRF-4's area of ​​jurisdiction.