Federal deputy says that the action sent by the MPF is based on “assumptions” and that there is no “concrete evidence” against him

the deputy Ricardo Salles (PL-SP) said this Monday (28.Aug.2023) to the Power360 that the complaint filed by the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) against him is “malicious” It is “manipulated” per “Politically motivated”.

The MPF denounced the congressman for 4 offenses. They would have been committed by Salles when he was Minister of the Environment in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The criminal action presented, however, is based on a report partialand not Finalfrom the Federal Police (Federal police).

The complaint based on the partial report was received by the 4th Criminal Court of TRF-1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region) of Pará this Monday (28.Aug.2023).

Salles stated that the complaint presented is “ridiculous”and that the MPF “ignored” the content of the partial report, which “Didn’t bring any evidence” against him.

“The MPF does not use the information collected from the partial report. All information collected about me and reported by the delegate [do caso] they say that I did not participate in the meeting and that I did not interfere in anything”he declared.

The deputy, who is also rapporteur for the MST’s CPI in the Chamber, stated that the complaint presented is based on “only guesses” and that is a “irresponsibility” a criminal action to be forwarded in a manner “so venal against someone who was a minister of state”.

“All this shows the willingness to do something to attack and harm me. […] It is venality, malediction, something malicious and manipulated. There is no foundation and even verisimilitude”he said.

When asked if he feared that the action would be used for a possible revocation of mandate, Salles denied it, but said he had no doubts that there is “Politically motivated”according to your assessment: “They want to attack my honor, strength and position. Either because he was rapporteur for the MST’s CPI, or because he wanted to be a candidate for mayor of São Paulo. But that denouncement and substance is lacking, it is a fact. It becomes abusive”.

INVESTIGATION AND COMPLAINT

The crimes imputed to Salles include smuggling and criminal organization. Read below:

Salles is investigated for suspected administrative advocacy (use of public administration to defend private interests) and favoring illegal logging in the Amazon.

The investigation is part of Operation Akuanduba, carried out on May 10, 2021 by order of the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes. Salles resigned from the Ministry of the Environment on June 23, 2021.

The complaint says that financial movements of Salles “they are not compatible with their declared sources of income, as there are indications of the practice of concealing income” and that he would have integrated “a stable and permanent criminal organization, occupying a leadership position”.

The PF investigation indicated that the organization allegedly commanded by the former minister acted through “collusion between public and private agents”. The goal would be “legalize Brazilian wood that was detained in US ports, which contradicted technical statements prepared by environmental agents of the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources – Ibama”.