The agency also wants new expertise on a car shot by police officers; Prosecutor doubts 1st analysis by the Civil Police

The MPF (Federal Public Ministry) sent a request to the Court on Friday night (September 15, 2023) for the preventive arrest of the 3 PRF (Federal Highway Police) agents involved in the death of Heloísa dos Santos Silva, aged 3, in Duque de Caxias (RJ). The girl passed away this Saturday morning (September 16) after a cardiorespiratory arrest.

Heloísa was shot on September 7, when she was driving with her parents, an aunt and a sister, at Arco Metropolitano, in Seropédica, about 60 km from the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

The child’s family claims that the shot came from a PRF car that began following them closely at a certain point during the trip, without requesting to stop.

In addition to the preventive detention of those involved, the MPF requested an examination of all the weapons that were with the police at the time the case was registered, as well as a new examination of Heloísa’s family car. The body does not agree with the first analysis carried out by the Civil Police.

The PRF removed the 3 police officers involved in the case the day after the registration, “including for psychological care and evaluation”. The PRF internal affairs department is also investigating the episode. The agents have already given a statement at the Seropédica police station (RJ). The case is now under investigation by the Federal Police.

“The institution collaborates with the judicial police investigations to clarify the facts. The PRF expresses its deepest regret and sympathizes with the victim’s family, and is in contact to provide support.”said the PRF, in a note.