Public Ministry also wants the government to be ordered to pay compensation for collective moral damages of R$ 10 million

O MPF (Federal Public Ministry) wants the Court to determine the immediate transfer of R$ 10 million from the Union to Guarulhos City Hall (SP) so that the municipality has funds available to ensure the adequate reception of refugees from Afghanistan arriving in the country.

The terminal is the only one in Brazil that receives flights from the Middle Eastern country and has been housing Afghan refugees since last year. The MPF also asks that the Union be ordered to pay compensation for collective moral damages, also in the amount of R$10 million.

The request for transfer of resources is part of a public civil action filed on Tuesday (Dec 19, 2023). According to the MPF, the amount is enough for the municipality to maintain accommodation with capacity for 200 people operating for 1 year, in an appropriate location.

The amount would cover the costs of meals, hygiene items, clothing and professional social assistance, bilingual translation, among other essential services and expenses, says a note from the MPF.

The amount calculation was made based on a report from the Secretariat of Development and Social Assistance of Guarulhosand is more affordable than estimated by the federal government, when the reference is isolated measures adopted to date.

According to the MPF, throughout the month of November, the airport administration recorded the presence of 150 Afghans in the improvised camp.

“Over the last 16 months, this contingent has varied and even disappeared in some periods, thanks to specific actions, especially by municipal bodies and civil society entities. However, without a structured initiative to assist refugees, the problem has persisted since the beginning of the humanitarian crisis at the terminal”said the ministry.

At the end of September, the ministries of Justice and Public Security and the Foreign Affairs published an ordinance that conditions the granting of a temporary visa to Afghans on vacancies in shelters that sign an agreement with the Union.

Experts and people working to receive refugees from the Asian country expressed concern about the terms of the ordinance. Among the reasons for fear were the forecast of a greater slowness in the issuance of humanitarian visas, resulting from the reduction of embassies responsible for fulfilling this function.

O Power360 contacted the Ministries of Justice and Public Security, Foreign Affairs and Human Rights and Citizenship by email. Until the publication of this report, there was no response. The space remains open for future demonstrations.

With information from Brazil Agency