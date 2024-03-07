Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/03/2024 – 18:58

The deputy attorney general of the Republic Elizeta Ramos defended that the Plenary of the Federal Supreme Court considers the Allegation of Non-compliance with Fundamental Precept (ADPF) 1107 to be valid, to declare unconstitutional the practice, 'still frequent', of disqualifying victims or placing lives under scrutiny of women in cases of sexual violence.

“Discrimination against women is incompatible with the principle of human dignity”, maintains the prosecutor.

Elizeta Ramos represented the attorney general, Paulo Gonet Branco, in the special session of the STF this Thursday, 7th, with a thematic agenda in honor of International Women's Day, celebrated Friday, March 8th.

Filed in December last year by Elizeta – who, at the time, held the position of Attorney General of the Republic -, ADPF 1107 'aims to improve the State's conduct in combating violence against women'.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, the intention is to eliminate the practice of placing victims' past lives under scrutiny or bringing to light elements of women's sexual lives, behavior, clothing, past or way of life as a way of disqualifying victims of violence. sexual, whether in the investigation phase, in the investigation of criminal proceedings or in the trial of cases.

“The discourse of disqualifying the victim, through the analysis and exposure of her conduct and lifestyle habits, is based on the hateful conception that there would be a model victim of sexual crimes, as if it could distinguish women who deserve or do not deserve criminal protection for violence. previously suffered”, emphasized Elizeta, in oral argument.

In the action, she asks the Supreme Court to declare the disqualification of the victim as an unconstitutional practice immediately, by granting a precautionary measure, 'whether carried out by the accused's defense, by authorities or by other procedural subjects'.

The action requests that article 400-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure be interpreted by the Supreme Court in such a way as to ensure that any mention of the previous life or sexual conduct of victims of sexual violence is considered an 'element outside the scope of the investigation of the case'.

The provision was included in the Code of Criminal Procedure by the Mariana Ferrer Law (Law No. 14,245/2021), an amendment that also established the duty of all parties and procedural subjects to ensure the physical and psychological integrity of the victim, especially victims of sexual violence. , 'preventing facts unrelated to the specific case from being considered or even mentioned in the trial'.

Another objective is to ensure that the judges responsible for the cases do not take into account the victims' previous lives when setting sentences, benefiting defendants with acquittals or possible sentence reductions based on these elements.

In this sense, the Prosecutor's Office asks the STF to give an interpretation in accordance with the Constitution to the expression 'as well as the behavior of the victim' – contained in article 59 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, to exclude the possibility that the magistrate, when setting the sentence for crimes sexual relations, evaluate the victim's previous sexual life.

The action asks the Supreme Court to reaffirm the duty of the judges responsible for these cases to vehemently restrain any practice of this type, 'not only through the representation of the aggressor (any of the procedural subjects) to the bodies responsible for their criminal and administrative liability , as well as through the complete disregard of these allegations, subjecting their decision to nullity'.

Elizeta Ramos highlighted in the afternoon session of this Thursday, 7th, at the STF that the discourse of disqualifying victims of sexual violence is only recurrent because 'it finds space for it in an environment that should be safe, as it is mediated by the State'.

Protection of women

In her support, the deputy attorney general stated that the protection of women is provided for in the Constitution and in international treaties to which Brazil is a signatory.

Despite this, gender violence is 'blatant in the news', she warned.

Elizeta pointed to the need to effectively implement legal networks to protect women, to prevent Brazil from being held responsible in international bodies.

“The national and international legal system requires an active stance from the State, which guarantees the protection of women with real effectiveness, both to prevent them from suffering new violence, resulting from exposure with a vexatious intention, and to invalidate the effects of the practice on the outcome of the trial of the crime,” he said.

The representatives of the Federal Attorney General's Office and the Federal Public Defender's Office also defended that the action be accepted in full, the same position as the Maria da Penha Institute, admitted as amicus curie in the action, which is being reported by Minister Cármen Lúcia.

The action was scheduled for this Thursday's session only for reading the report and for oral arguments. The trial will be held on another date.

In the special session, the president of the STF, minister Luís Roberto Barroso, and Cármen highlighted the 'importance of the date and the actions to achieve equal rights for women, still underrepresented in decision-making and power spaces and subject to the most diverse violations on the day a day'.