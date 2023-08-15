Part of the inquiry is in progress in Guarulhos, since the apprehension of other pieces was made at the city’s airport

O MPF (Federal Public Ministry) of São Paulo requested on Friday (11.Aug.2023) that the inquiry investigating the irregular entry of jewelry into Brazil by a delegation of the former government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) be sent to the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

Part of the survey (full – 3 MB) is being processed in Guarulhos, since the apprehension of other saudi jewelry it was made at the city’s airport at the time when a delegation from the Ministry of Mines and Energy tried to enter Brazil with jewelry without going through the Federal Revenue.

Here is the full survey (3 MB).

The recipe triggered the MPF on March 4. In a note, the Tax Authorities said, at the time, that the government had not complied with the necessary procedures to forward the pieces to the Union’s assets.

The PF (Federal Police) did searches last Friday (11.Aug) against addresses linked to General Mauro Cesar Lourena Cid, father of Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro’s former aide. The investigation is about an alleged attempt to sell the gifts abroad.



Read the full statement from the MPF:

“The MPF requested that the cases be sent to the STF, since the ongoing investigations at the Court cover the facts under investigation in SP. This request still awaits a decision from the Justice”.