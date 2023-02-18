According to the agency, environmental impacts, such as contamination of rivers, are not restricted to the limits of municipalities.

The MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) recommended this Friday (17.Feb.2023) that the government of Pará cancel a norm that delegated to municipalities the power to authorize the operation of mines.

According to the agency, the environmental impacts of mining are not restricted to the limits of municipalities, therefore, according to legislation, environmental licensing must be granted by the state or federal governments.

Some of the damage caused by mining to the environment are contamination of rivers and streams by mercury and deforestation. In this way, according to the MPF, the granting of licensing cannot be based solely on the impact of mining in the locality where it is installed.

“By their nature, all these impacts and damages are characterized as micro-regional or regional, and it is not possible to envision a hypothesis of alluvial gold prospecting activity whose impacts are restricted to the local scope”says the MPF, citing a study by WWF-Brazil and ISA (Instituto Socioambiental).

In the recommendation, the MPF cites several studies and research that prove the impact of mining. Among them, the finding of mining waste from Jacareacanga in several cities and points on the Tapajós River where there is no mining activity. In another example, the arrival of sediments in Santarém in January 2022 is cited, when waters turned dark in the district of Alter do Chão.

A recent survey by the UFO (Federal University of Western Pará) found high levels of contamination among riverside dwellers and urban dwellers in the Santarém region. According to the researchers, the contaminants came from mines located dozens of kilometers from the analyzed site.

The recommendation is an alert that the MPF sends to public agents so that measures can be taken. If the recommendation is not accepted, the case may be taken to court. In response to an inquiry, the Secretary of State for the Environment and Sustainability of Pará reported that “there are no technical or legal opinions that have justified the delegation of licensing to the municipalities”.

With information from Brazil Agency.