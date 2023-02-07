The agency made the request after complaints from communities indicate an increase in illegal landings in Roraima in recent days

The MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) requested this Monday (6.Feb.2023) that the federal government detail the measures that are being adopted for the control of air traffic in indigenous areas in Roraima.

The request was made after complaints from communities that indicated an increase in illegal landings in the region in recent days. The increase in flow began after the government announced measures to remove miners from the Yanomami Indigenous Land.

The suspicion, according to the MPF, is that the clandestine landings are from prospector planes probing the region in search of areas for gold and cassiterite exploration. Another possibility is that the site is used to supply illegal aircraft, a movement that has intensified from 2021.

The MPF’s requests were sent to the Ministries of Justice and Public Security and Indigenous Peoples, to the Air Force Command and to the anac (National Civil Aviation Agency).

In addition to the request for information, the agency suggests the adoption of airspace control in indigenous areas.

Withdrawal of miners

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, said this Monday (Feb 6) that the government will begin this week the transition from the humanitarian assistance phase and closure of airspace in the Yanomami Indigenous Land in Roraima, to the police phase, of a coercive nature against garimpeiros and financiers of mineral activity.

According to Dino, the expectation is that, by the end of this week, 80% of the 15,000 people involved in illegal mining in the region will have left the area.

Airstrips on indigenous lands

An unprecedented survey of MapBiomasreleased this Monday, identified 2,869 airstrips in the Amazon, according to the entity, more than double the runways contained in ANAC records.

By geographical coordinates, 804 airstrips, or 28% of the total, are within a protected area: 320 (11%) are inside Indigenous Lands (TI) and 498 (17%) inside Conservation units.

With information from Brazil Agency.