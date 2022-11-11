Agency wants explanations about the origin of the HD formatting order; Presidency detected malware on computers

The MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) asked this Friday (Nov. software malicious.

The prosecutor of the Republic Luciana Loureiro Oliveira acted ex officio, that is, without being provoked. The representation will be distributed within the body in the Federal District, for attorneys who work in the area of ​​acts of the Public Power. read the intact of the document (67 KB).

In the representation, Oliveira cites a report from the portal metropolises announcing that HDs of equipment from the Presidency of the Republic were being formatted because of an alleged threat to the Planalto systems and databases.

“The facts, in our opinion, reveal enough seriousness to justify the establishment of an investigation procedure”, said the prosecutor.

The MPF wants the General Secretariat of the Presidency to explain from whom the order of formatting the hard drives came from and if there is an investigation of responsibilities for possible causes and those responsible for what happened.

“It is therefore necessary, for the adequate protection of public property and for the security of the information contained in databases of the greatest relevance to the Brazilian State, that all circumstances of the alleged attack and the alleged formatting are investigated, as well as that the public agents involved in the occurrence be heard, in order to better clarify the facts, their developments and consequences”declared.

In note to the press released this Friday (11.nov), the General Secretariat of the Presidency said that there was a detection of malware (common type of malicious software) on some workstations, and that the threats have been neutralized.

The secretary also said that there was no leakage, loss of institutional data or compromise of systems hosted on the network of the Presidency of the Republic.

“As a standard procedure, the affected machines have been repaired by the responsible technical area”, said the organ.

The secretariat also informed that the institutional files were stored on a file server at the Data Center of the Presidency of the Republic. “The security policy provides for the regular backup of this data, as well as the awareness of employees regarding the opening of suspicious files or links received by e-mail or other sources”.

For the MPF, the note does not clarify:

whether computers have been formatted;

whether files have been damaged or deleted;

whether sensitive data has been leaked;

whether public data has been lost;

whether there was an investigation into the origin of the attack;

from whom would the determination of formatting hard drives come from;

if there was any determination of responsibilities on possible causes/responsible for the occurrence.

Read the full text of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, released at 5:25 pm on November 11, 2022:

“CLARIFICATION NOTE

“The General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, through the Technology Directorate of the Special Administration Secretariat, informs that, on November 1st, network security tools detected the presence of malware (a common type of malicious software) in some workstations, having neutralized their actions.

“Immediately, the Computer Network Incident Response and Handling Team (ETIR) started the analysis to identify the source of the infection, and found that it occurred through phishing. There was no leakage, loss of institutional data or compromise of systems hosted on the network of the Presidency of the Republic.

“Thus, as a standard procedure, the affected machines have been repaired by the technical area responsible for their operating systems.

“Finally, we clarify that institutional files are stored on a file server at the Data Center of the Presidency of the Republic and that the security policy provides for the regular backup of this data, as well as the awareness of employees regarding the opening of suspicious files or links received by email or other sources.

“SPECIAL SOCIAL COMMUNICATION ADVISORY”