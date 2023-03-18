The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) requested updated information about the prison system in Rio Grande do Norte (RN) from public security agencies in the state and also from federal government agencies. The letters were issued this Friday (17) by the Chamber of External Control of Police Activity and Prison System (7CCR). The objective is to gather data that can subsidize the work of the MPF.

The state is experiencing a wave of attacks orchestrated by a criminal organization that supposedly protests against the precarious conditions in prisons. Arson attacks were recorded against public buildings, commercial establishments and vehicles in at least 14 Potiguar cities.

In the document sent to the National Mechanism for the Prevention and Combat of Torture (MNPCT), linked to the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship, the MPF requests access to the latest inspection report carried out by the agency, which points to serious violations in the penitentiary system in the northeastern state.

The National Council for Criminal and Penitentiary Policy, linked to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP), and the Commission for the Prison System, External Control of Police Activity and Public Security of the National Council of the Public Ministry also received letters from the MPF.

In these documents, the sharing of visit reports and data from inspections carried out in prisons in the RN in the last three years is requested. The MPF wants to investigate possible violations of international treaties ratified by Brazil and irregularities in the transfer of funds from the National Penitentiary Fund (Funpen) to the state.

Reinforcement in policing

Also this Friday, another 60 military police arrived in the state, 30 from Paraíba and 30 from Ceará. Three helicopters sent by PMs from neighboring states will also help in operations to combat criminal attacks in Rio Grande do Norte. Another 90 agents from the National Force and another 30 federal criminal police also arrived in the state this weekend. They will join the 100 agents of the National Force who are already working in ostensive policing in support of the Potiguar security forces since last Wednesday (15).

The Rio Grande do Norte Secretariat for Public Security reported the arrest, so far, of 93 suspects and the seizure of 20 firearms, 62 explosive devices and 23 gallons of gasoline.