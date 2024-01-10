Former president was investigated for alleged favoritism of companies in the port sector in exchange for bribes

The MPF (Federal Public Ministry) entered, on Monday (8.Jan.2024), with appeal to the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) against the summary acquittal of former president Michel Temer (MDB) in a process in which he was accused of passive corruption and money laundering for allegedly favoring companies in the port sector in exchange for bribes.

The complaint was filed at the end of 2018 by the PGR (Attorney General's Office). After Temer left the Presidency, the case began to be processed in the first instance. In 2021, the former president was acquitted in a decision by judge Marcus Vinicius Bastos, from the 12th Federal Court of the Federal District.

According to the newspaper The globethe MPF said, in the appeal sent to the STF, that it understands that the accusation must be re-analyzed by the Federal Court of the Federal District.

The regional prosecutor of the Republic Guilherme Schelb argued that “the connection between the receipt and the public function performed by Michel Temer is evident and is sufficiently described in the complaint and proven through robust evidence, especially the dialogues held by the defendants and intercepted in court”.

According to him, “there is, indeed, just cause for the continuation of the criminal action” since “the alleged conduct (…) is not manifestly atypical.” The document reads: “There is no need to talk about an impossible crime when it comes to completed conduct, and the complaint narrates illicit facts attributable to the defendants, fulfilling the requirements of article 41 of the Code of Criminal Procedure”.

According to the resource, “There is complete, indisputable evidence that was not ruled out by the acquittal decision, in the sense that 3 companies were maintained by the defendant Michel Temer only to move illicit money, as clearly stated in the complaint”.

In a note to the newspaper, Temer's defense said it was “shameful” The “attempt” from the MPF. “The MPF is fearless, which is why it insists on taking to the STJ its shameful attempt to see President Temer prosecuted for clearly atypical facts, exposed in an inept complaint and without there being just cause for criminal action”he declared.