The Attorney General’s Office in Mato Grosso and the State Public Prosecutor’s Office recommended this Sunday, 20, that the acting governor, Otaviano Pivetta (PDT), ask for help from the National Force to free roads blocked by anti-democratic protests.

The bodies also suggest that the Military Police be mobilized in the “hot spots of tension” to avoid new blockades and interdictions. The proposal is that the military police occupy possible points of protest and form a “security belt” to keep traffic free.

The governor has until 12 noon on Monday, the 21st, to say whether or not he accepts the terms of the recommendation and to justify the decision.

The proposal had already been raised in a meeting between the Secretariat of Public Security of Mato Grosso, the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the Federal Police (PF) and the Federal and State Public Ministries, but the government had been refractory to the request to reinforcement.

The document mentions that armed individuals and requests for military intervention were seen in “several” blockade points in Mato Grosso and that for at least three days the movement has suffered “significant radicalization”.

“With the installation of explosive instruments (dynamites), spillage of oil and grain, setting fire at the head of the lanes, felling of trees, etc., endangering the lives and safety of pedestrians, drivers, passengers and the participants themselves. movements”, says an excerpt from the recommendation.

Protesters tried to blow up a bridge in the municipality of Pontes e Lacerda and fired at federal public agents in the municipality of Sinop. On Saturday night, the 19th, an armed group also attacked and set fire to a base of the Rota do Oeste concessionaire, on BR-163, between Lucas do Rio Verde and Nova Mutum.

Prosecutors claim that there is a lack of “articulation, cooperation and planning” between the federal and state security forces to avoid new blockades and thus “comply faithfully” with the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that determined the release of all occupied public roads. for undemocratic acts.

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) has already asked the Ministry of Justice and Public Security for the support of the National Force to act in the blockades and interdictions on federal highways, but the STF understands that the request needs to come from the governors.