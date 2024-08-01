Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/31/2024 – 22:31

The Federal Public Ministry reported to the Federal Court in São Paulo 21 people investigated for an alleged fraudulent scheme of embezzlement of money from retirees and obtaining fraudulent loans from Caixa and other banks between 2021 and 2024. The group opened accounts using false documents in the name of retirees and pensioners in several cities in the State of São Paulo.

The Prosecutor’s Office reported that between July 2022 and June 2023, one of the group’s leaders carried out more than 3,500 bank transactions, totaling almost R$5.9 million – an amount incompatible with her declared income.

The woman’s tax records for that eleven-month period indicate high spending on credit cards, beauty salon services and travel.

The defendants were targeted by Operation Anonymous, launched at the end of June. Part of the group is in preventive detention, the Prosecutor’s Office reported.

The operation discovered that the organization opened 124 accounts in three years and managed to contract more than R$5.1 million in financial operations, such as payroll loans, FGTS withdrawal advances and direct consumer credit (CDC) at Caixa.

The victims were, preferably, elderly people and people in vulnerable situations, who had their social security benefits diverted to make it possible to obtain illegal loans.

The organization was divided into three groups. At the top, four coordinated the scheme. They are considered the ‘main beneficiaries of illegal practices’.

The base of operations consisted of seven suspects. They formed the core group responsible for opening fraudulent accounts and taking out loans. They went to bank branches, mainly in small towns in the interior of São Paulo, and pretended to be the victims by presenting false documents.

The activation of accounts allowed changes to official records. Thus, amounts related to retirement and other benefits were deposited into these accounts, which paved the way for obtaining loans with a discount on the monthly installments.

The Federal Public Ministry reported that the chain of illegal actions was completed with the actions of an intermediary nucleus, with nine members who made bank accounts available for the transfer of money to the top of the organization.

According to investigations, part of the funds also passed through a tobacco shop and a clothing store linked to the organization’s leaders.

In total, the MPF filed six charges against the group. Those involved must answer for criminal organization and fraud.