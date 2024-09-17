Confusion between candidates for Mayor of São Paulo occurred during a debate on “TV Cultura”, on Sunday night (15.set)

The MPE (Electoral Public Ministry) opened an investigation on Monday (September 16, 2024) to determine the circumstances of the fight between candidates for Mayor of São Paulo José Luiz Datena (PSDB) and Pablo Marçal (PRTB), which resulted in Datena hitting Marçal with a chair. The information was released by CNN Brazil.

In notice (read the full text below), the MPSP (Public Prosecutor’s Office of São Paulo) also spoke out about the episode. The agency said it will take the following measures: “appropriate measures to ensure the fairness of the election”repressing behaviors that jeopardize democracy “in check”.

THE Poder360 contacted the MPE via email to confirm the opening of the investigation. There was no response by the time this report was published. The text will be updated if a statement is sent to this digital newspaper.

DATENA X MARÇAL

The confusion between Datena and Marçal occurred during a debate with candidates for Mayor of São Paulo in TV Cultura.

Before the attack, Marçal was chosen to ask Datena a question. He asked the presenter when he would give up the race. In the 2nd block, the atmosphere between the two candidates had already heated up, when Marçal accused the journalist of having sexually harassed a woman.

In response, Datena stated that the accusation to which Marçal referred was archived by the Public Prosecutor’s Office due to lack of evidence.

The former coach provoked the presenter again and asked him again when he would leave the race for Mayor of São Paulo.

“Brazil wants to know, São Paulo wants to know, what time you’re going to stop, you didn’t answer the question. We want to know, you’re a jerk, you crossed the debate these days to slap me, and you said you wanted to do it, you’re not the man for that.”said Marçal.

After that moment, Datena went after Marçal with a chair.

Watch:

In the images, the moment when Datena throws the chair at Marçal. “TV Cultura” interrupted programming to show commercials

Here is the full statement released by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of São Paulo on Monday (16.Sep):

“The MPSP hereby publicly expresses its vehement disapproval of the scenes witnessed on Sunday night, when the lack of civility and equanimity demonstrated by candidates running for mayor of the largest city in the country culminated in physical aggression. Thus, the opportunity to debate ideas and educate the more than 9 million voters who will go to the polls on October 6 to exercise an inalienable right of every citizen: to vote was wasted. Perplexed, the people of São Paulo, whose rights are the responsibility of the Public Prosecutor’s Office to protect, as established in Article 127 of the Federal Constitution, hope that, from now on, the electoral process will proceed as peacefully as possible, limiting clashes to the realm of ideas, as it should be. The MPSP also informs that the institution, through the public prosecutors with electoral powers, will take the appropriate measures to ensure the fairness of the election, repressing behaviors that call into question democracy, a value so valued by all Brazilians.

“Paulo Sergio de Oliveira e Costa

“Attorney General”