Coach called the deputy a “cocaine sniffer” without evidence during the 1st debate for the Mayor of São Paulo

THE MPE (Electoral Public Ministry) requested the Electoral Court on Wednesday (Aug 14, 2024) to open an investigation by the PF (Federal Police) against the candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Pablo Marcal (PRTB) for alleged false statements regarding Guilherme Boulos (Psol), federal deputy who will also contest the election.

During the 1st debate in the capital’s municipal elections, on August 8, in Band TVMarçal called, without evidence, the PSOL member “cocaine sniffer”. Here is the full from the Electoral Public Prosecutor’s Office document (PDF – 149 kB).

In the request to open the investigation, prosecutor Nelson dos Santos Pereira Júnior, from the 2nd Electoral Zone of São Paulo, stated that the statements made by the PRTB candidate are serious and could affect voters’ decisions.

The legal basis for the investigation request is in articles 323, 324 and 325 of the Electoral Code, which prohibit the dissemination of false information during election periods.

THE OTHER SIDE

To the Poder360the legal team of the PRTB, Pablo Marçal’s party, said that it had not received any complaints about the case and that it believes that the candidate “will prove his innocence”.

The representatives claimed to judge “legitimate” the attitude of Boulos’ team to communicate with the authorities when they feel they have been victims of something, so that an investigation can take place.