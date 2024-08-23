Prosecution alleges repeated criminal activity by the businessman against the PSOL candidate during the campaign for Mayor of SP

The MPE (Electoral Public Ministry) called on the PF (Federal Police) this Thursday (Aug 22, 2024) to open a new investigation against the candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcal (PRTB). The investigation aims to investigate attacks by the businessman against the candidate and federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL).

The electoral prosecutor of the 2nd Electoral Zone of São Paulo, Nelson dos Santos Pereira Júnior, alleges that Marçal violated the articles 324, 325 and 326 of the Electoral Code by publishing, on Monday (19 August), a video on his social networks with unfounded attacks against Boulos. In addition, the coach’s previous behavior against the PSOL candidate would also have violated the article 323 of the Electoral Code.

Marçal is accused of carrying out irregular and offensive electoral propaganda to harm Boulos’ reputation and disrupt the race for mayor of São Paulo. He is also alleged to have disrespected court decisions and repeated criminal practices. The prosecutor recommended that the Electoral Court impose a fine set at the maximum level against the candidate. Read the full article full (PDF – 95 kB).

Understand the accusations:

irregular advertising – the document states that, on August 19, 2024, Marçal made publications on his networks with unproven accusations against Boulos, associating him with drug use and releasing videos to damage his opponent’s image and create turmoil in the electoral dispute;

the document states that, on August 19, 2024, Marçal made publications on his networks with unproven accusations against Boulos, associating him with drug use and releasing videos to damage his opponent’s image and create turmoil in the electoral dispute; attack on honor and defamation – Marçal is accused of using videos to offend and defame the PSOL member, calling him “vacuum cleaner”which suggests drug use. These accusations are considered unfounded and abusive;

Marçal is accused of using videos to offend and defame the PSOL member, calling him “vacuum cleaner”which suggests drug use. These accusations are considered unfounded and abusive; reiteration of behaviors – The representation points out that Marçal had already made similar accusations previously, which led to the opening of other proceedings and Boulos’ right of reply. The businessman is accused of continuing these practices, disregarding previous court decisions.

“The person represented appears to disregard the court decisions and continues to attack the honor of the representative, mocking other candidates with jocular nicknames and diverting the campaign from a serious discussion on issues relevant to the citizens of São Paulo”said the prosecutor.

THE OTHER SIDE

THE Poder360 contacted Pablo Marçal’s press office via messaging app to ask if he would like to comment on the request for a new investigation. There was no response by the time this report was published. The text will be updated if a comment is sent to this digital newspaper.

UNDERSTAND

Excerpts from electoral debates in which Marçal made accusations against Boulos were published by the former coach on social media and the Court had already determined, through preliminary decisions (urgent and provisional), that he delete the publications.

The 1st process was opened after the 1st debate, held on August 8th at Band TV. At the timeMarçal called, without evidence, the PSOL member “cocaine sniffer”. He also covered one of his nostrils while inhaling with the other when referring to Boulos, in allusion to the use of the drug.

The 2nd request is about the debate promoted by the newspaper The State of S. Pauloon August 14. At the time, the influencer called the deputy “vacuum cleaner”. Excerpts from the speeches were also shared on Marçal’s social media profiles.

In both cases, the Electoral Court granted Boulos the right to reply on Saturday (August 17). The decisions considered that Marçal’s accusations went beyond the limits of freedom of expression and political debate, constituting only “offenses to honor” of Boulos.